#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P puts United Maritime 'B' rating on watch developing

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based shipping company United Maritime Group LLC announced 	
yesterday that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell United Barge 	
Line LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary that operates its inland barge business, 	
to Ingram Barge Co.	
     -- We are placing our ratings, including our long-term corporate credit 	
rating, on United Maritime on CreditWatch with developing implications.	
     -- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will assess the outcome of 	
the potential sale of this business unit and the effects it could have on the 	
company's financial profile, financial policies, and operating prospects.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' long-term 	
corporate credit rating and its 'B' issue rating on the company's $200 million 	
second-lien notes on CreditWatch with developing implications. The '3' 	
recovery rating reflecting average (50%-70%) recovery for noteholders in a 	
payment default scenario remains unchanged and is not on CreditWatch.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch listing on United Maritime reflects the potential for a change 	
in the company's financial profile, financial policies, and operating 	
prospects if it sells its inland barge business. United Barge Line, the 	
segment being sold, is the most profitable unit of the company. In 2011 UBL 	
generated $146 million in revenues and $9.4 million in operating income, 	
compared with United Maritime's $326 million in consolidated revenues and $3.3 	
million operating income. The company has not publicly disclosed the sale 	
price or the expected use of proceeds.	
	
The ratings on Tampa, Fla.-based United Maritime reflect the firm's high 	
leverage and participation in the highly competitive and capital-intensive 	
shipping industry. The ratings also reflect its exposure to cyclical demand 	
swings in certain end markets and vulnerability to weather-related disruptions 	
in business operations. United Maritime's solid market position in U.S. 	
domestic coastal and river dry bulk barge transportation; relatively stable 	
revenues under fixed-rate, long-term contracts; and competitive barriers to 	
entry under the Jones Act are positive factors. 	
	
If United Maritime completes a sale of United Barge Line, we expect the 	
transaction will likely close in the second quarter of 2012.	
	
CreditWatch	
In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will assess the outcome of a 	
potential sale of the inland barge business and the effects it could have on 	
the company's financial profile, financial policies, and operating prospects.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
United Maritime Group LLC 	
 Corporate credit rating                B/Watch Dev/--      B/Stable/--	
	
United Maritime Group LLC	
United Maritime Group Finance Corp.	
 Senior secured                         B/Watch Dev         B	
  Recovery rating                       3                   3	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

