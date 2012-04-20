FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens
April 20, 2012

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread remained flat
yesterday at 208 basis points (bps) and the speculative-grade composite spread
widened by 2 bps to 653 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads
remained flat at 140 bps, 180 bps, and 255 bps, respectively. The 'BB' and 'B'
spreads widened by 1 bp each to 469 bps and 701 bps, respectively, and the 'CCC'
spread widened by 5 bps to 1,074 bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions, banks, industrials, and 	
telecommunications remained flat at 311 bps, 324 bps, 303 bps, and 337 bps, 	
respectively. While utilities tightened by 1 bp to 211 bps. 	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is higher than its 	
one-year moving average of 200 bps, and lower than its five-year moving 	
average of 240 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its 	
one-year moving average of 647 bps and lower than its five-year moving average 	
of 723 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 	
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 	
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 	
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 	
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 	
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

