TEXT-S&P upgrades Cablevision sr unsecured debt to 'BB+'

Sept. 14 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that Cablevision Systems Corp.’s upsizing of its senior notes due 2022 to $750 million from $500 million does not affect our ‘B+’ issue rating or ‘6’ recovery rating on that debt. We did, however, raise our issue-level rating to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’ on an aggregate of approximately $3 billion of senior unsecured debt at Cablevision unit CSC Holdings LLC and on $650 million of secured debt at Newsday LLC. That upgrade reflects our revision of the recovery rating on that debt to ‘2’ from ‘3’. The upgrade on the Newsday LLC loan reflects that the primary source of recovery for those creditors would come through the unsecured guarantee provided by CSC Holdings LLC. The ‘2’ recovery rating indicates our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. The improved recovery prospects are a direct result of the new $750 million of Cablevision notes. The company intends to use the proceeds to repay debt at the CSC Holdings LLC level; specifically, issue proceeds will repay approximately $600 million (in aggregate) of two unsecured notes issues and $150 million of bank debt. Other ratings on Cablevision and subsidiaries, including its ‘BB’ corporate credit rating, are not affected by the debt issuance. The outlook remains stable. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Cablevision, published June 28, 2012, on RatingsDirect. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Cablevision, to be published as soon as possible following the release of this article.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST Cablevision Systems Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- $750 mil. senior nts due 2022 B+

Recovery Rating 6 Upgraded; Recovery Rating Revised

To From CSC Holdings LLC Senior Unsecured BB+ BB

Recovery Rating 2 3 Newsday LLC Senior Secured BB+ BB

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.

richard_siderman@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Michael P Altberg, New York (1) 212-438-3950;

michael_altberg@standardandpoors.com