TEXT-Fitch: multinationals insulated from Argentina nationalization

April 20 - Following this week's decision by Argentina's government to nationalize energy producer YPF S.A., the country is likely to see a decline in foreign direct investment. Among large Fitch-rated companies in Latin America, Europe, and the U.S., a worst-case nationalization scenario appears manageable in the context of diversified global operations and would be unlikely to drive rating changes. We see limited credit risk related to prospective nationalization for rated multinational companies operating in Argentina, but we do foresee increased regulatory uncertainty, growing diplomatic isolation, and the potential continuation of unorthodox government policies. We expect this to curtail foreign direct investment (FDI) in key sectors such as energy, utilities, and telecom. Many foreign companies with long-standing investments in Argentina have navigated an often-challenging regulatory environment in recent years, particularly in resource sectors where government pressure to boost investment and production has been most direct. Still, this week's move to nationalize YPF, formerly majority-owned by Repsol of Spain, introduces another layer of uncertainty for foreign companies contemplating investment in Argentina. Foreign firms already face big hurdles related to foreign exchange controls and restrictions on dividend payments. A number of integrated oil majors (including Total, BP, Exxon Mobil, and Shell), as well as large mining firms like Vale S.A., have investments in resource-rich Argentina. However, when viewed relative to global production, we regard expropriation risk as manageable. With very few exceptions, Spanish and Italian companies with long-standing Argentine operations do not have the type of heavy single-country exposure like that seen in Repsol. Some telecom operators, including Telefonica and Telecom Italia, have a large presence in Argentina, but cash flows and assets in the country are small relative to global operations. Nationalization of telecom or electricity distribution firms, which we view as unlikely in the near term, would not in and of itself drive a major change in the credit profiles of the largest foreign firms. Possible investment shortfalls in the oil and gas sector could in part be addressed by increased investment by Chinese companies such as Sinopec, which has already invested heavily in Latin American energy projects. However, Western oil firms are likely to view expansion in Argentina with extreme caution, not only as a result of the YPF nationalization, but also because of the government's ongoing intervention in the domestic market through subsidies and price controls. The expropriation of YPF has triggered increased discussion of potential trade policy responses by the Spanish government and the EU as Repsol prepares to pursue compensation through international arbitration. Although the filing of a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) would be difficult given the WTO's lack of jurisdiction over investment disputes, some form of trade or investment policy retaliation appears likely. In the wake of Argentina's recent moves to tighten import licensing requirements and restrict foreign exchange outflows, any additional protectionist steps could force foreign companies operating in the country to limit new direct investment further, potentially eroding the government's efforts to boost investment and production in strategic export-oriented industries. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.