TEXT-S&P: U.S. consumer products industry report card
April 20, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: U.S. consumer products industry report card

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 20 - Given the continued slow economic recovery, the credit quality of
U.S. consumer products companies will be pressured if higher energy, food, and
clothing prices force consumers to reduce spending while raw material costs
continue to rise. However, according to a Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
report published today, most consumer products issuers appear ready for the
challenge. 	
	
"Our credit outlook for 2012 remains stable for U.S. consumer nondurables, 	
while our outlook for durables is stable to slightly negative," said Standard 	
& Poor's credit analyst Nicole Delz Lynch. "We expect ratings to remain fairly 	
steady in the first half of the year. But any delay in the economic recovery 	
could put some ratings under pressure in the second half." 	
	
The report, titled "The Credit Outlook For Many U.S. Consumer Products Issuers 	
Remains Stable Despite A Sluggish Recovery And Elevated Costs," details what 	
Standard & Poor's economists believe is in store for the economy and how it 	
could affect the credit ratings of issuers within the food, beverage, and 	
durables sectors.	
	
"We believe many consumer products companies will sustain or improve their 	
credit measures in 2012," said Ms. Delz Lynch. "We believe that how companies 	
manage inflation, as well as how companies deploy their higher levels of free 	
cash flow generation--and sustain covenant cushion for speculative-grade 	
companies--will play a large role in determining the direction of the rating 	
actions we take in the coming months."	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

