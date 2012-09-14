FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Federal Farm Credit Banks short-term debt
#Market News
September 14, 2012 / 8:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Federal Farm Credit Banks short-term debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept. 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Federal Farm Credit Banks a short-term debt rating of ‘F1+'. For additional information, please refer to Fitch’s most recent press release covering the Farm Credit System and all of its related entities, dated Sept. 11, 2012. Contact: Primary Analyst - Farm Credit System Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1 212-908-1560 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Primary Analyst - System Banks Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-1771 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst - System Banks Brandon Bajema, CFA, CPA Associate Director +1-312-306-2332 Committee Chairperson Joe Scott Senior Director +1-212-908-1624 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.

