TEXT-Fitch says Volcker extension positive for banks, questions remain

April 20 - The Federal Reserve clarified for banks Thursday that its enforcement of the Volcker Rule will not take effect until July 21, 2014, surpassing by two years its original implementation deadline. Fitch Ratings believes the extension is generally a positive for U.S. banks as it will allow additional time for legal clarification and compliance. Still, we believe without sharper guidance regarding the rules, setting up compliance will be challenging. We note the difficulty banks face in speculating on the rule’s potential affects, given some of the uncertainties and many remaining questions regarding how aspects of it are to be interpreted and applied. Regulators offered guidance in October of 2011 and said a final version would be published in July but they have said they will miss that deadline. As it stands, the Volcker rule prohibits a bank or an institution that owns a bank from engaging in proprietary trading that is not the result of client accommodation. We believe that, while the extension will allow for orderly divestitures or transfers, many institutions have already begun this process despite the ambiguity surrounding the rule. Additionally, securities firms subject to the Volcker rule have already eliminated most proprietary trading operations. The extension does not meaningfully resolve the uncertainty related to the rule’s application and as a result, we expect market risk exposure for banks during 2012 to remain tempered. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)