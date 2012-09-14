FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay
#Credit RSS
September 14, 2012 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- Despite BBVA Paraguay's market share erosion, the bank continues to be 
a large player in the Paraguayan banking industry.
     -- We expect the bank to complete adjustments to its strategy in 2012, 
and starting in 2013, resume growth more in line with industry average figures.
     -- We are affirming our 'BB-' long- and 'B' short-term ratings on the 
bank.  
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the bank will 
maintain its business position and gradually improve credit quality metrics 
and increase growth in 2013 and afterwards.


Rating Action
On Sept. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' long- 
and 'B' short-term ratings on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay S.A. 
(BBVA Paraguay). The outlook is stable.
  
Rationale 
The ratings on BBVA Paraguay reflect its "strong" business position, "weak" 
capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and 
"adequate" liquidity, all as defined in our criteria.

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) 
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the 
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a 
commercial bank operating only in Paraguay is 'b+'. Our economic risk score on 
Paraguay is '10', based on our view that Paraguay's economy depends largely on 
agriculture and international trade, and its monetary flexibility is limited. 
Our industry risk score on Paraguay is '7', reflecting our belief that the 
Paraguayan financial system has an aggressive risk appetite, as demonstrated 
by rapid credit growth, and that the scope of supervision is limited. Despite 
a significant increase in domestic credit during the past four years, the 
economy still has relatively low leverage.

We believe BBVA Paraguay is a moderately strategically important subsidiary 
for its Spain-based parent, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA; 
BBB+/Negative/A-2), which owns 99.99% of the bank's equity. BBVA Paraguay's 
strategy and operations are aligned to those of its parent. BBVA Paraguay's 
subsidiary status means that the credit rating on the bank could be one notch 
higher than its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bb-'. Nevertheless, the 
credit rating on the bank is limited by the foreign currency rating on 
Republic of Paraguay (BB-/Stable/B), given its exposure to the Paraguayan 
economy.

Despite the erosion in its market share, due to its actions following the 
fraud probe in mid-2011, we view BBVA Paraguay's business position as 
"strong," because it's the fourth-largest bank in the country. As of June 
2012, BBVA Paraguay had a 13.5% market share in term of loans and 12.1% in 
terms of deposits, down from 16.5% and 14.7%, respectively, as of December 
2010 when the bank was the third largest in terms of loans and the second 
largest in terms of deposits. We expect its market share to be in the 12% area 
after 2012, both in terms of loans and deposits. The bank offers a wide array 
of products through its 24 branches, but focuses mainly on corporate loans, 
which account for 88% of its total loan portfolio. The bank has concentrations 
in its loan portfolio, mainly in the agriculture and cattle sectors, and these 
concentrations are at higher levels than for its peers. However, this 
concentration is in line with these sectors' contributions to Paraguay's GDP. 
We expect the bank to focus its growth strategy in the corporate sector, given 
its view of high indebtedness of retail customers in the country.

We view the bank's capital and earnings as "weak." We expect risk-adjusted 
capital ratio (RAC, calculated according to our methodology) to average 5.3% 
for the next 12-18 months, which is close to moderate levels. However, we 
expect the RAC ratios to decline over the medium term as the bank's operations 
expand. During 2011 and the first half of 2012, the bank's return over assets 
(ROA) ratios deteriorated to 1.9% and 1.5%, respectively, from the 3.9% 
average in the previous three years. This was mainly a result of higher 
provisions and extraordinary losses from the sale of past-due retail loans in 
2011, lower net interest margins, and higher operating expenses as a result of 
its expanded branch network. We expect the ROA to gradually improve after 
2013, as the bank's operations grow more in line with the average for the 
banking system, due to better economic prospects in the country and 
agribusiness sector and recovery in asset quality metrics.

The bank's measures following the fraud probe in 2011 allowed it to maintain 
an "adequate" risk position. BBVA Paraguay tightened its risk management 
practices, which resulted in lower growth compared with industry average and 
lower market share. In 2011 and the first half of 2012, the bank's asset 
quality metrics sharply deteriorated due to adverse weather, mouth and foot 
disease, and slower economic growth. As of June 2012, the bank's nonperforming 
loans (NPL, loans more than 60 days past due) over customer loans ratio 
weakened to 3.5% from 2.6% as of June 2011 and the 0.5% average in the three 
previous years. This current level is significantly higher than the banking 
industry average in the country. We expect the bank's asset quality ratio to 
start recovering after 2013 amid the improvement in economic activity and 
agribusiness segment.

We consider the bank to have an "average" funding due to a strong reliance on 
deposits-in line with the banking system in Paraguay. As of June 2012, 
customer deposits represented 75% of its total liabilities. The bank has other 
sources of funding, including the $100 million bonds that mature in 2016, and 
medium- to long-term lines with banks and international organizations. We 
expect the bank to continue using alternative funding sources especially to 
finance the loan portfolio growth denominated in foreign currency. BBVA 
Paraguay's liquidity is "adequate." Cash, money market instruments, and the 
Paraguayan Central Bank's securities have historically represented a 
relatively high proportion of the bank's total assets and accounted for 30% as 
of June 30 2012. Liquid assets covered 42% of total deposits as of the same 
date.

Outlook 
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BBVA Paraguay will stabilize 
its market position and credit metrics in 2012, and will gradually resume its 
growth strategy and asset quality indicators afterwards. We expect NPL over 
customer loans ratios to be at about 3% or even below in 2013. An upgrade is 
possible if we upgrade the sovereign and/or the banking industry risk 
assessment of the country improves, but also would depend on the bank to 
maintain its group status and support from the parent. We could lower the 
ratings on the bank if we downgrade the sovereign or perceive reduced support 
from the bank's parent, or if the bank's credit fundamentals and business 
position further deteriorate.


Ratings Score Snapshot
Lead Bank Rating              BB-/Stable/B
SACP                          bb-
 Anchor                       b+
 Business Position            Strong (1)
 Capital and Earnings         Weak (0)
 Risk Position                Adequate (0)
 Funding And Liquidity        Average and Adequate (0)

Support                       1
 GRE Support                  0
 Group Support                1
 Sovereign Support            0

Additional Factors            -1

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
