TEXT-S&P puts European synthetic CDOs on watch after March run
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P puts European synthetic CDOs on watch after March run

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 20 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We have reviewed the ratings on all European transaction in the 	
monthly Global SROC Report.	
     -- We have taken various rating actions on four synthetic CDO tranches.	
     -- All the transactions are European synthetic CDO transactions.	
	
     April 20 - After running its month-end SROC (synthetic rated
overcollateralization) figures, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took
various credit rating actions on four European synthetic collateralized debt
obligation (CDO) tranches.	
  	
Specifically, we have: 	
     -- Placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on two tranches; and 	
     -- Removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on two tranches.	
  	
For the full list of rating actions see "European Synthetic CDO CreditWatch 	
Actions After Running March 2012 Month-End SROC Figures." 	
 	
The SROC levels for the ratings placed on CreditWatch negative fell below 100% 	
during the March 2012 month-end run. We will publish these SROC figures in the 	
SROC report covering February 2012, which is imminent. The Global SROC Report 	
provides SROC and other performance metrics on over 800 individual CDO 	
tranches. 	
	
For those transactions where our September 2009 criteria (see "Update To 	
Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic 	
CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009) are not applicable, we have run our 	
analysis on the appropriate Evaluator models (versions 2.7 and 4.1).	
	
For the transactions affected by our September 2009, our analysis has been run 	
on Evaluator version 5.1. For transactions run on version 5.1, the list of 	
CreditWatch actions will now include the top obligor and industry test SROCs 	
at the current rating level. The "largest obligor default test" assesses 	
whether a CDO tranche has sufficient credit enhancement to withstand specified 	
combinations of underlying asset defaults based on the ratings on the assets, 	
with a flat recovery of 5%. The "largest industry default test" assesses 	
whether the CDO tranche rated 'AAA' to 'AA-' has sufficient credit enhancement 	
to withstand the default of all obligors in the transaction's largest 	
industry, with a flat recovery of 17%.	
	
In addition, we have affirmed our ratings on the tranches for which credit 	
enhancement is, in our opinion, still at a level consistent with their current 	
ratings.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 	
credit rating report are available at .	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- European Synthetic CDO CreditWatch Actions After Running March 2012 	
Month-End SROC Figures, April 20, 2012	
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012	
     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 	
Assumptions, Feb. 12, 2012	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO 	
Surveillance, Sept. 30, 2010	
     -- Revised Methodology For Deriving Recovery Rates For U.S. CMBS Held In 	
Global CDO Transactions, June 24, 2010	
     -- CDO Spotlight: What Is A Synthetic CDO?, April 30, 2010	
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 	
And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009	
     -- CDO Spotlight: Counterparty Risk In Structured Finance Transactions, 	
March 7, 2005

