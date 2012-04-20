FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P capital markets update on U.S. homebuilder bond spreads
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P capital markets update on U.S. homebuilder bond spreads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 () - Four years into the steepest and longest housing downturn
since the Great Depression, home foreclosures continue to rise, and prices have
still not recovered. U.S. homebuilders have suffered mightily, but in the past
six months, operating conditions have improved, and homebuilder credit quality
has stabilized. How are homebuilders' changing fortunes playing out in the bond
market?	
	
In a report published today on RatingsDirect, titled "Homebuilder Bond Spreads 	
May Foretell U.S. Housing Price Trends," Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
discusses yields and pricing on actively traded five-year bonds of U.S. 	
homebuilders and whether these can be used as a leading indicator of home 	
prices. (Watch the related CreditMatters TV segment of "Capital Markets 	
Update," dated April 13, 2012.)	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

