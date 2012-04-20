TEXT-S&P withdraws TriMont Real Estate Advisors ranking

April 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on TriMont Real Estate Advisors Inc. as a construction loan special servicer. Consequently, we removed the company from the Select Servicer List in this ranking category. The company's commercial construction loan and commercial special servicer rankings remain unchanged. The ranking withdrawal and removal from the Select Servicer List follow the company's request to exit Standard & Poor's Servicer Evaluation program as a U.S. construction loan special servicer. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, published April 16, 2009. -- Servicer Evaluations: Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., published Sept. 21, 2004. -- Select Servicer List.