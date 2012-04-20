FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P withdraws TriMont Real Estate Advisors ranking
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P withdraws TriMont Real Estate Advisors ranking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its ABOVE
AVERAGE ranking on TriMont Real Estate Advisors Inc. as a construction loan
special servicer. Consequently, we removed the company from the Select Servicer
List in this ranking category. The company's commercial construction loan and
commercial special servicer rankings remain unchanged.	
	
The ranking withdrawal and removal from the Select Servicer List follow the 	
company's request to exit Standard & Poor's Servicer Evaluation program as a 	
U.S. construction loan special servicer.	
	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On 	
Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, published April 16, 2009.	
     -- Servicer Evaluations: Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., 	
published Sept. 21, 2004.	
     -- Select Servicer List.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.