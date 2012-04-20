FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Vesteda Residential Funding II 'AAAsf'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 20 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Vesteda Residential Funding II
B.V. Additional Issuance 2012April 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Vesteda Residential Funding II B.V.'s
(VRFII) EUR625m Class A8 commercial mortgage-backed floating-rate notes due July
2017 a final rating of 'AAAsf' with Stable Outlook.	
	
Vesteda redeemed the class A3 and A5 floating-rate notes by 20 April 2012 and
issued EUR625m of class A8 floating-rate notes, reducing the outstanding debt of
the transaction by EUR125m. At the same time, following a performance review of
the deal and an analysis of the impact of the new issuance on the current notes,
Fitch has affirmed the outstanding floating-rate notes issued by VRFII in 2005,
2007, 2008 and 2010, as follows:	
	
EUR300m Class A4 (XS0224131473) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook	
EUR150m Class A6 (XS0376179031) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook	
EUR350m Class A7 (XS0501094964) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook	
	
The ratings reflect the likelihood that investors will receive timely payment of
interest and ultimate repayment of principal by final legal maturity.	
	
The transaction is a securitisation of the residential real estate portfolio of
Vesteda Residential Fund (FGR), a fund for the joint account of participants
specialising in investing in apartment units and single-family houses in the
Netherlands. The portfolio currently consists of 25,152 residential units and
51,737 square metres of commercial space, all of which are located in the
Netherlands. The portfolio's total reported market value was EUR4,073m as of
December 2011, on the basis of which the transaction's loan-to-value ratio will
be 35% post issuance of the Class A8 notes and the redemption of the Class A3
and A5 notes.	
	
Vesteda Investment Management B.V. is the manager for the transaction,
performing duties comparable to servicing under standard CMBS transactions.
There is no back-up servicer in place. In Fitch's rating analysis, the sizeable
equity in the portfolio naturally aligns the interests of the sponsor with those
of noteholders, and along with the pari passu ranking of all noteholders
substantially mitigates the operational risk rising from the lack of third party
servicing.	
	
Fitch considers the risk of insolvency of the real estate sponsor an event that
would cause disruptions in portfolio management and potentially harm swift
access to the security in favour of the noteholders, as remote. Moreover, in
Fitch's opinion, replacing it as managing agent would largely be a matter of
time, during which the issuer would be able to draw upon committed liquidity.	
	
A new issue report is available at www.fitchratings.com	
	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer,
servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports.	
	
Applicable criteria, "EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria", dated 04 April 2012 and
'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011, are available
at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria	
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria

