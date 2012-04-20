TEXT-S&P assigns Emerald Performance Holding prelim 'B' ratings

April 20 - Overview -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio-based specialty chemicals producer Emerald Performance Holding Group LLC (Emerald) is refinancing its existing first-lien term loan. -- We are assigning a 'B' preliminary corporate credit rating to Emerald. -- We are also assigning a 'B' preliminary issue-level rating and a '3' preliminary recovery rating to the proposed $270 million term loan B facility being raised by Emerald Performance Materials LLC. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that Emerald's improving operating trends and adequate liquidity will support credit quality, and financial policy decisions related to growth initiatives and shareholder rewards will be consistent with the current financial risk profile. Rating Action On April 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B' preliminary corporate credit rating to Emerald. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we are assigning a 'B' preliminary issue-level rating (same as the preliminary corporate credit rating) and a '3' preliminary recovery rating to Emerald Performance Materials LLC's proposed $270 million term loan B due 2018. The recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of a payment default. The ratings are based on preliminary terms and conditions of the facilities. The company plans to use proceeds from the proposed $270 million term loan B facility and about $8 million in cash to refinance about $253 million in existing first-lien debt, repay about $14 million in revolver borrowings, and the remaining for transaction fees and expenses. Emerald will also be refinancing its $75 million asset-based revolving credit facility and extending the maturities on its $188 million second-lien term loans as part of this transaction. Rationale The ratings on Emerald reflect its highly leveraged financial risk profile and weak business risk profile incorporating respectable positions in niche products, decent margins, and good customer and geographic diversity. The ratings also reflect adequate liquidity and gradually improving operating trends, which should support the financial risk profile in the next few years. Offsetting these factors are financial policy concerns that include the risk of additional sponsor dividends, narrow focus of its products, limited track record since its DSM Special Products acquisition in 2010, potential risk of operational challenges, and exposure to some highly cyclical end markets related to automotive, tires, coatings and adhesives. After the completion of the transaction and based on our 2012 scenario forecasts, we expect credit metrics to be consistent with a highly leveraged financial risk profile, with funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt of about 10% and total adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 5x. We expect modest improvement in leverage metrics reflecting gradually improving operating trends. We also expect that management will approach growth prudently but recognize that financial policy decisions, including potential dividends, may limit the prospects for sustained improvement to the financial profile. For the current ratings, we expect FFO to total adjusted debt to be 10%-15% and total adjusted debt to EBITDA to remain about 5x. With annual revenues of about $665 million, Emerald manufactures specialty ingredients and additives to enhance the performance, appeal, and processing of a broad range of industrial and consumer products. These include the preservatives, flavors and fragrances, and flexibility-enhancing agents in food, cosmetics, personal care and household products; pigments and dyes used in food, textiles and paper; performance- and flexibility-enhancing modifiers in coatings, composites, and rubbers; and polymer additives to improve durability in rubber, lubricants, and plastics. These businesses benefit from relatively stable end markets (food and beverages, household products, personal care, and pharma), collaboration with customers in product formulations, and opportunities to participate in related high growth product categories. For example, Emerald is currently investing in benzoic acid-based plasticizers as a potential replacement for phthalate-based products, which should support increased growth and profitability. As a result of these types of investments and ongoing innovations of new products, we expect favorable operating trends in the next few years. Although near-term prospects are favorable, earnings and cash flow will weaken during periods of depressed demand for the company's products exposed to cyclical end markets. About 33% of the company's sales are exposed to cyclical markets related to adhesives, tires, coatings, and automotive. Emerald's products are important inputs in end-customer applications because they are typically an essential element to the quality of the finished product. Its products are often specified ingredients in customer formulations and products, which offers the company some protection from competitive products. The breadth of product offerings within its niche segments are an added competitive advantage and helps the company attain a relatively high market share (it is No. 1 in most of its markets). Large investments are required by potential newcomers to compete in relatively small markets and unique chemistries and technologies. We expect this entry barrier will continue to support Emerald's market positions. Both customer diversity and geographic diversity are good with no customer representing more than 5% of total sales and about 41% of sales generated outside North America. About half of its sales volume have raw material pass-through provisions, which has somewhat mitigated margin compression during periods of high raw material cost volatility. Emerald's EBITDA margins for the past few years have been in the low- to mid-teens percentage area, reflecting the company's ability to manage raw material cost fluctuations effectively. However, overall profitability could weaken if substitution becomes an overriding factor related to the specialties chemical segment's commoditized products. Although Emerald has mitigated these negative trends through investments in higher margin products, cost reductions, and regulatory and compliance hurdles for competitors in the recent past, we expect this segment will remain vulnerable to this risk in the near term. We also expect profitability could weaken as a result of unforeseen operational challenges (for example, the lock-out at its Henry, Ill., facility). If another unforeseen business challenge like this were to occur, it could materially pressure margins and profitability. Despite these factors and our expectation for ongoing raw material cost volatility, some pricing pressures consistent with competitive markets, and a slow economic improvement, we expect Emerald to maintain EBITDA margins in the low- to mid-teens percentage area in the next few years. Liquidity Emerald's liquidity is "adequate." After the transaction, we expect full availability under the new $75 million asset-based revolving credit facility due 2018. In our base case, we expect free cash flow in 2012 to be negative primarily because of the higher growth capital expenditures related to expansion projects. Our scenario forecasts assume that cash flow along with cash on the balance sheet will mainly fund growth plans in 2012. We expect free cash flow in 2013 and following years to be positive, reflecting less onerous capital expenditure requirements of about $25 million annually. The proposed facilities will be subject to a maximum total leverage, maximum senior secured leverage and minimum interest coverage financial covenant. We expect the company to have comfortable cushions relative to our forecasts once they are set, and to be compliant under these covenants for the next several quarters. After the transaction, debt maturities will be favorable with about $2.7 million annually until 2017 when the asset-based revolving credit facility is due and 2018 when the first-lien term debt become due. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- The company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, will exceed uses by 1.2x or more this year; -- Net sources will remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 15%; -- Compliance with its financial covenant could, in our view, survive a 15% drop in EBITDA; and -- We believe Emerald could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks because of its reasonable conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow and revolver availability. Recovery Analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the separate recovery report on Emerald to be published after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. Although we expect Emerald to remain highly leveraged, the ratings are supported by the company's niche positions in key specialty chemicals and our expectation of adequate liquidity. We expect any modest-size acquisitions to be integrated smoothly. Despite our expectation for gradually improving operating trends, credit metrics could weaken if financial policy decisions related to acquisitions or dividends weaken the financial profile. We could lower the ratings if such a transaction is material enough or deterioration in operating conditions, including working capital management or cash flow generation, is lower than our expectations. Based on the downside scenario we are forecasting, we could lower the ratings if operating margins weaken by more than 2%, or if volumes decline 15% or more from current levels. In our downside scenario, total adjusted debt to EBITDA would deteriorate to about 6x and FFO to total adjusted debt would decrease to about 5%. We may also lower the ratings if unexpected cash outlays or business challenges reduce the company's liquidity position, or if covenant cushions tighten to less than 10%. Although we do not expect to do so, we could raise the rating slightly if profitability continues to improve while liquidity remains healthy. We could raise the ratings if FFO to total adjusted debt remains above 15% through a business cycle and prospects remain stable over time. This would also require an understanding that financial policies would be supportive of a higher rating. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.