FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P assigns Emerald Performance Holding prelim 'B' ratings
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 5:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P assigns Emerald Performance Holding prelim 'B' ratings

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

April 20 - Overview	
     -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio-based specialty chemicals producer Emerald 	
Performance Holding Group LLC (Emerald) is refinancing its existing first-lien 	
term loan.  	
     -- We are assigning a 'B' preliminary corporate credit rating to Emerald.	
     -- We are also assigning a 'B' preliminary issue-level rating and a '3' 	
preliminary recovery rating to the proposed $270 million term loan B facility 	
being raised by Emerald Performance Materials LLC.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that Emerald's improving 	
operating trends and adequate liquidity will support credit quality, and 	
financial policy decisions related to growth initiatives and shareholder 	
rewards will be consistent with the current financial risk profile.  	
	
Rating Action	
On April 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B' 	
preliminary corporate credit rating to Emerald. The outlook is stable. 	
	
At the same time, we are assigning a 'B' preliminary issue-level rating (same 	
as the preliminary corporate credit rating) and a '3' preliminary recovery 	
rating to Emerald Performance Materials LLC's proposed $270 million term loan 	
B due 2018. The recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful 	
recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of a payment default. The ratings are based 	
on preliminary terms and conditions of the facilities. 	
	
The company plans to use proceeds from the proposed $270 million term loan B 	
facility and about $8 million in cash to refinance about $253 million in 	
existing first-lien debt, repay about $14 million in revolver borrowings, and 	
the remaining for transaction fees and expenses. Emerald will also be 	
refinancing its $75 million asset-based revolving credit facility and 	
extending the maturities on its $188 million second-lien term loans as part of 	
this transaction. 	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Emerald reflect its highly leveraged financial risk profile and 	
weak business risk profile incorporating respectable positions in niche 	
products, decent margins, and good customer and geographic diversity. The 	
ratings also reflect adequate liquidity and gradually improving operating 	
trends, which should support the financial risk profile in the next few years. 	
Offsetting these factors are financial policy concerns that include the risk 	
of additional sponsor dividends, narrow focus of its products, limited track 	
record since its DSM Special Products acquisition in 2010, potential risk of 	
operational challenges, and exposure to some highly cyclical end markets 	
related to automotive, tires, coatings and adhesives.  	
	
After the completion of the transaction and based on our 2012 scenario 	
forecasts, we expect credit metrics to be consistent with a highly leveraged 	
financial risk profile, with funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted 	
debt of about 10% and total adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 5x. We expect 	
modest improvement in leverage metrics reflecting gradually improving 	
operating trends. We also expect that management will approach growth 	
prudently but recognize that financial policy decisions, including potential 	
dividends, may limit the prospects for sustained improvement to the financial 	
profile. For the current ratings, we expect FFO to total adjusted debt to be 	
10%-15% and total adjusted debt to EBITDA to remain about 5x.	
	
With annual revenues of about $665 million, Emerald manufactures specialty 	
ingredients and additives to enhance the performance, appeal, and processing 	
of a broad range of industrial and consumer products. These include the 	
preservatives, flavors and fragrances, and flexibility-enhancing agents in 	
food, cosmetics, personal care and household products; pigments and dyes used 	
in food, textiles and paper; performance- and flexibility-enhancing modifiers 	
in coatings, composites, and rubbers; and polymer additives to improve 	
durability in rubber, lubricants, and plastics. These businesses benefit from 	
relatively stable end markets (food and beverages, household products, 	
personal care, and pharma), collaboration with customers in product 	
formulations, and opportunities to participate in related high growth product 	
categories. For example, Emerald is currently investing in benzoic acid-based 	
plasticizers as a potential replacement for phthalate-based products, which 	
should support increased growth and profitability. 	
	
As a result of these types of investments and ongoing innovations of new 	
products, we expect favorable operating trends in the next few years. Although 	
near-term prospects are favorable, earnings and cash flow will weaken during 	
periods of depressed demand for the company's products exposed to cyclical end 	
markets. About 33% of the company's sales are exposed to cyclical markets 	
related to adhesives, tires, coatings, and automotive.  	
	
Emerald's products are important inputs in end-customer applications because 	
they are typically an essential element to the quality of the finished 	
product. Its products are often specified ingredients in customer formulations 	
and products, which offers the company some protection from competitive 	
products. The breadth of product offerings within its niche segments are an 	
added competitive advantage and helps the company attain a relatively high 	
market share (it is No. 1 in most of its markets). Large investments are 	
required by potential newcomers to compete in relatively small markets and 	
unique chemistries and technologies. We expect this entry barrier will 	
continue to support Emerald's market positions. Both customer diversity and 	
geographic diversity are good with no customer representing more than 5% of 	
total sales and about 41% of sales generated outside North America.  	
	
About half of its sales volume have raw material pass-through provisions, 	
which has somewhat mitigated margin compression during periods of high raw 	
material cost volatility. Emerald's EBITDA margins for the past few years have 	
been in the low- to mid-teens percentage area, reflecting the company's 	
ability to manage raw material cost fluctuations effectively. However, overall 	
profitability could weaken if substitution becomes an overriding factor 	
related to the specialties chemical segment's commoditized products. Although 	
Emerald has mitigated these negative trends through investments in higher 	
margin products, cost reductions, and regulatory and compliance hurdles for 	
competitors in the recent past, we expect this segment will remain vulnerable 	
to this risk in the near term. We also expect profitability could weaken as a 	
result of unforeseen operational challenges (for example, the lock-out at its 	
Henry, Ill., facility). If another unforeseen business challenge like this 	
were to occur, it could materially pressure margins and profitability. Despite 	
these factors and our expectation for ongoing raw material cost volatility, 	
some pricing pressures consistent with competitive markets, and a slow 	
economic improvement, we expect Emerald to maintain EBITDA margins in the low- 	
to mid-teens percentage area in the next few years.  	
	
Liquidity	
Emerald's liquidity is "adequate." After the transaction, we expect full 	
availability under the new $75 million asset-based revolving credit facility 	
due 2018. In our base case, we expect free cash flow in 2012 to be negative 	
primarily because of the higher growth capital expenditures related to 	
expansion projects. Our scenario forecasts assume that cash flow along with 	
cash on the balance sheet will mainly fund growth plans in 2012. We expect 	
free cash flow in 2013 and following years to be positive, reflecting less 	
onerous capital expenditure requirements of about $25 million annually.   	
	
The proposed facilities will be subject to a maximum total leverage, maximum 	
senior secured leverage and minimum interest coverage financial covenant. We 	
expect the company to have comfortable cushions relative to our forecasts once 	
they are set, and to be compliant under these covenants for the next several 	
quarters. After the transaction, debt maturities will be favorable with about 	
$2.7 million annually until 2017 when the asset-based revolving credit 	
facility is due and 2018 when the first-lien term debt become due.	
	
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations and assumptions:	
     -- The company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility 	
availability, will exceed uses by 1.2x or more this year;	
     -- Net sources will remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 	
15%;	
     -- Compliance with its financial covenant could, in our view, survive a 	
15% drop in EBITDA; and	
     -- We believe Emerald could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks 	
because of its reasonable conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow and 	
revolver availability.	
	
Recovery Analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the separate recovery report on 	
Emerald to be published after this report on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. Although we expect Emerald to remain highly leveraged, 	
the ratings are supported by the company's niche positions in key specialty 	
chemicals and our expectation of adequate liquidity. We expect any modest-size 	
acquisitions to be integrated smoothly.	
	
Despite our expectation for gradually improving operating trends, credit 	
metrics could weaken if financial policy decisions related to acquisitions or 	
dividends weaken the financial profile. We could lower the ratings if such a 	
transaction is material enough or deterioration in operating conditions, 	
including working capital management or cash flow generation, is lower than 	
our expectations.   	
	
Based on the downside scenario we are forecasting, we could lower the ratings 	
if operating margins weaken by more than 2%, or if volumes decline 15% or more 	
from current levels. In our downside scenario, total adjusted debt to EBITDA 	
would deteriorate to about 6x and FFO to total adjusted debt would decrease to 	
about 5%. We may also lower the ratings if unexpected cash outlays or business 	
challenges reduce the company's liquidity position, or if covenant cushions 	
tighten to less than 10%.	
	
Although we do not expect to do so, we could raise the rating slightly if 	
profitability continues to improve while liquidity remains healthy. We could 	
raise the ratings if FFO to total adjusted debt remains above 15% through a 	
business cycle and prospects remain stable over time. This would also require 	
an understanding that financial policies would be supportive of a higher 	
rating.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And 	
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008	
Ratings List	
New Rating; Outlook Action	
	
Emerald Performance Holding Group	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B (prelim)/Stable/--        	
	
New Rating	
	
Emerald Performance Materials LLC	
 Senior Secured                         B (prelim)                  	
  Recovery Rating                       3 (prelim)                 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.