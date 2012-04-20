FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P withdraws Chase Home Finance servicer rankings
#Funds News
April 20, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P withdraws Chase Home Finance servicer rankings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its ABOVE
AVERAGE residential mortgage primary, subprime, and special servicer rankings,
and its AVERAGE master servicer ranking on Chase Home Finance LLC (Chase) and
assigned these rankings to JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. (JPMorgan). The withdrawals
and assignments reflect Chase's name change following its merger with JPMorgan.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On 	
Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, published April 16, 2009.	
     -- Servicer Evaluations: Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., 	
published Sept. 21, 2004.	
     -- Select Servicer List.

