TEXT-Fitch: U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment
April 20, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment:
1Q12 (Unexpected 	
Revenue Progress, But Headwinds Still Present)April 20 - Strong refi-driven mortgage banking results and a rebound in
capital markets business drove surprisingly solid revenue growth for the large
U.S. banks, according to Fitch Ratings. 	
	
Though revenues were generally higher for most banks, spread income was flat or 	
down given the prolonged low interest rate environment. The uneven economic 	
recovery produced modest organic loan growth in 1Q12. Banks reported more 	
normalized levels of C&I loan growth (down from the robust activity reported 	
last quarter), which was offset by lower consumer balances and continued CRE 	
runoff.	
	
Based on new regulatory guidance related to second liens, several institutions 	
reported an increase in home equity nonperforming balances. Excluding this 	
increase, nonaccruing loans were lower on a sequential basis. Fitch does not 	
view this as a material shift in the performance of these loans or the reserving	
methodology. 	
	
Fitch would probably revisit its loss estimates on second lien loans if there is	
a sufficient increase in principal modification activity. 	
	
Exposure to home equity loans remains of Fitch's top concerns for U.S. banks, 	
particularly for the largest institutions where most of these loans are 	
concentrated. While Fitch believes there is a possibility that losses in these 	
portfolios could be material, current ratings reflect Fitch's assumption that 	
losses will remain above historical levels for several years. 	
	
The full 'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 1Q12' is available at 	
'www.fitchratings.com.' 	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

