FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Petroleos Mexicanos notes 'BBB'
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 6:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Petroleos Mexicanos notes 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' rating to
Mexican state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos' (PEMEX) A$150 million
6.125% notes due 2017. These notes benefit from the irrevocable and
unconditional guarantee of payment by PEMEX subsidiaries Pemex Exploracion y
Produccion, Pemex-Refinacion, and Pemex-Gas y Petroquimica Basica (all not
rated).	
	
Standard & Poor's ratings on PEMEX reflect our opinion that there is an 	
"almost certain" likelihood of the company receiving extraordinary government 	
support; therefore, we equalize our ratings on PEMEX with those on Mexico 	
(foreign currency: BBB/Stable/A-3 local currency: A-/Stable/A-2). We base this 	
assumption on our assessment of PEMEX's "critical" role as the only 	
exploration and production company operating in Mexico, its contribution of 	
about 40% of Mexico's public-sector revenue through taxes and duties, and its 	
"integral" link with the government, given the latter's full and stable 	
ownership of the company. The Mexican government drives PEMEX's strategy, 	
determines its key budgetary decisions, and maintains tight control over it. 	
Our foreign currency rating on PEMEX is one notch above its stand-alone credit 	
profile.	
	
Our ratings on PEMEX also reflect Mexico's large oil-and-gas reserve base, 	
PEMEX's monopoly status in the large Mexican oil-and-gas market, and its 	
central role in the country's energy sector. However, the company's 	
"significant" financial risk profile and improving reserve replacement rate, 	
though lower compared with other investment-grade oil companies', somewhat 	
offset its strengths. The company's after-tax financial measures reflect the 	
weight of a substantial share of revenues that the government takes and the 	
company's large unfunded pension obligations. As a result, PEMEX has financed 	
about 40% of its capital expenditures with debt during the past several years.	
	
	
CRITERIA AND RELATED RESEARCH	
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 	
9, 2010	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Petroleos Mexicanos	
  Corporate credit rating	
   Global scale                            BBB/Stable/--	
   National scale                          mxAAA/Stable/mxA-1+	
	
Rating Assigned	
Petroleos Mexicanos	
  A$150 million 6.125% notes due 2017      BBB	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.