TEXT-Fitch affirms EMEA telecom, media and tech cos' ratings
#Market News
September 17, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms EMEA telecom, media and tech cos' ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Quarterly Review TMTSept 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 66 EMEA telecom, media and technology
companies' ratings. A full list of rating actions is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. 

The linked worksheet "Rating Actions" provides: 

-- A full list of ratings affirmed

-- A hyperlink to each issuer's rating summary page at www.fitchratings.com

-- Primary analyst and secondary analyst contact information


Additional information is available at www.fitchrating.com. 

Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, are 
available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
