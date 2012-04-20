FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Freescale Semiconductor Holdings I Ltd
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 7:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Freescale Semiconductor Holdings I Ltd

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

April 20 Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for Freescale
Semiconductor Holdings I, Ltd. (Freescale): 	
	
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'CCC';	
--Senior secured bank revolving credit facility (RCF) at 'B-/RR3';	
--Senior secured term loans at 'B-/RR3';	
--Senior secured notes at 'B-/RR3';	
--Senior unsecured notes at 'C/RR6'; and	
--Senior subordinated notes at 'C/RR6'. 	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch's actions affect approximately $7.0 billion 	
of total debt, including the currently undrawn RCF. 	
	
The ratings and revision of the Rating Outlook to Stable from Positive reflects 	
Fitch's expectations that Freescale's revenue growth and free cash flow will be 	
weak over the near term. Beyond the near term, Fitch believes revenue growth 	
will remain modest but that operating EBITDA margin expansion could drive free 	
cash flow higher. 	
	
Nonetheless, Fitch continues to believe Freescale will be challenged to generate	
sufficient free cash flow and, therefore, require ongoing capital markets access	
to meet significant intermediate-term debt service requirements. Freescale faces	
approximately $2.8 billion of debt maturities and amortization through 2016, 	
although the company's ongoing refinancing actions have resulted in a relatively	
clear runway over the next few years.	
	
Fitch's expectations for negative overall revenue growth in 2012 will constrain 	
near-term free cash flow. Fundamental end market demand and increasing 	
electronics content for automotive electronics, industrial products, consumer 	
electronics, and networking infrastructure equipment remains healthy and poised 	
for low- to mid- single digit growth over the longer term. However, Fitch 	
anticipates negative near-term revenue growth will be driven by ongoing 	
year-over-year sales declines in Freescale's cellular business and the 	
distribution channel's efforts to reduce excess inventory levels. 	
	
Fitch expects operating EBITDA margin expansion from restructuring in the near 	
term and further expansion from operating leverage upon the resumption of 	
revenue growth. These factors could drive upside to Freescale's free cash flow. 	
The completion of Freescale's planned production facility closures in 2012 	
should produce approximately $120 million of annual cost savings. 	
	
Front end utilization was approximately 81% for the recently ended quarter and 	
the company estimates that a 100 basis point increase in utilization from 81% 	
translates into 25 to 30 basis points of incremental gross profit margin. 	
Nonetheless, Freescale's operating EBITDA margins are nearing historical peak 	
levels (in the mid-20s) but have translated into only minimal cumulative free 	
cash flow in recent years. 	
	
Despite the potential for operating EBITDA margin expansion, Fitch expects 	
credit protection measures to remain highly cyclical. For the latest 12 months 	
(LTM) ended March 30, 2012, Fitch estimates total leverage (total debt to 	
operating EBITDA) was approximately 6.0 times (x), compared with 7.6x for fiscal	
2010 and nearly 20x for fiscal 2009. Interest coverage (operating EBITDA to 	
gross interest expense) is approaching 2x for the LTM ended March 30, 2012, up 	
from 1.7x and 0.7x at the end of fiscal 2010 and 2009, respectively. 	
	
Fitch continues to believe that debt reduction from free cash flow resulting in 	
total leverage below 5.5x could result in positive rating actions. Conversely, 	
negative rating actions could occur if Freescale uses significant free cash flow	
over a multi-year period, which Fitch believes likely would be the result of a 	
meaningfully weakened competitive position. 	
	
The ratings continue to reflect Freescale's: 	
	
--Leading share positions and in microcontrollers (MCU) and embedded processing 	
markets, particularly automotive. These markets are characterized by longer 	
product lifecycles; 	
	
--Substantial and increasing customer and end-market diversification, driven by 	
solid design wins in microcontrollers and embedded processing and increased 	
attach rates within the company's radio frequency (RF), analog and sensors 	
businesses; and 	
	
--Low capital intensity from the company's 'asset-light' manufacturing strategy.	
	
Ratings concerns center on Freescale's: 	
	
--Limited financial flexibility from highly leveraged capital structure with 	
significant interest expense and debt maturities; 	
	
--Structural revenue growth challenges from focus on markets with meaningful 	
incumbent supplier advantages, which also fortifies Freescale's leading market 	
positions; and	
	
--Minimal free cash flow in recent years, driven by operating EBITDA that 	
remains below cyclical peak levels. 	
	
Fitch believes Freescale's liquidity as of March 30, 2012 and consisted of: i) 	
approximately $760 million of cash and equivalents, approximately a third of 	
which was held in the U.S.;  and ii) approximately $408 million of remaining 	
availability under the $425 million senior secured RCF due 	
	
July 1, 2016. 	
	
Total debt was approximately $6.6 billion as of March 30, 2012 and consisted of:	
--$500 million of senior secured term loans due 2019; 	
--$2.2 billion of senior secured term loans due 2016;	
--$2 billion of senior secured notes due 2018;	
--$355 million of senior unsecured notes due 2014; 	
--$1.2 billion of senior unsecured notes due 2020; and 	
--$264 million of senior subordinated notes due 2016.	
	
The Recovery Ratings (RR) for Freescale reflect Fitch's recovery expectations 	
under a distressed scenario, as well as Fitch's belief that Freescale's 	
enterprise value, and hence recovery rates for its creditors, will be maximized 	
as a going concern rather than liquidation scenario. 	
	
In deriving a distressed enterprise value, Fitch applies a 40% discount to its 	
estimate of Freescale's operating EBITDA for the LTM ended March 30, 2012 of 	
approximately $1.0 billion. Fitch applies a 5x distressed EBITDA multiple to 	
reach a reorganization enterprise value of approximately $3.1 billion. 	
	
As is standard with Fitch's recovery analysis, the revolver is assumed to be 	
fully drawn and cash balances fully depleted to reflect a stress event. After 	
reducing the amount available in reorganization for administrative claims by 	
10%, Fitch estimates the senior secured debt would recover 51% - 70%, equating 	
to 'RR3' Recovery Ratings. The senior unsecured and senior subordinated debt 	
tranches would recover 0% - 10%, equating to 'RR6' Recovery Ratings and 	
reflecting Fitch's belief that minimal if any value would be available for 	
unsecured noteholders.

