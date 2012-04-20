TEXT-S&P rates Syniverse Holdings Inc

April 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB-' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to Tampa-based Syniverse Holdings Inc.'s proposed $950 million senior secured term loan B due 2019 and $150 million revolver due 2017. The '2' recovery rating indicates expectations for substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of payment default. The company intends to use the net proceeds, along with cash on the balance sheet, to repay its existing $1.025 billion term loan (about $1.012 billion outstanding). The 'B+' corporate credit rating is unchanged and the outlook remains stable. The slight reduction in leverage to 4.3x from 4.5x as of Dec. 31, 2011, does not affect our financial risk profile assessment of "aggressive." Our rating incorporates the potential for higher leverage to fund acquisitions or dividends to its private-equity sponsor The Carlyle Group. The rating also reflects a "fair" business risk profile based on Syniverse's presence in a niche market in which it must remain at the forefront of new wireless protocols to maintain a competitive advantage, a reliance on growth in roaming transactions in a consolidating wireless telecommunications market, customer concentration, and an aggressive acquisition strategy. Syniverse's leading market share in its targeted markets, recurring revenues, good profitability, and solid free operating cash flow generation all partly offset those business risks. During the fourth quarter of 2011, total revenue increased 11% year over year, due to growth in mobile data roaming clearinghouse volumes and increased porting activity, which was partially offset by the recent repricing of its contract with Sprint Nextel and slowing volume growth for SMS services. We expect revenues to be flat in 2012, which incorporates the immediate effects of the Sprint Nextel contract and the expectation that Syniverse's contract with Verizon, which expired in September 2011 and is month to month, will be renegotiated with lower pricing. The company's EBITDA margin is healthy, at about 43% in the 2011 fourth quarter, and we expect it to remain in the mid-40% area over the next couple of years. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Syniverse, published Oct. 20, 2011, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan., 12, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012 -- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012 -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 27, 2011 -- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 26, -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST Syniverse Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings Syniverse Holdings Inc. Senior Secured $950 mil term loan B due 2019 BB- Recovery Rating 2 $150 mil revolver due 2017 BB- Recovery Rating 2