TEXT-Fitch: base metals producers managing to slower growth

Sept 17 - Fitch Ratings expects base metals producers to focus on cost control and productivity rather than volume growth or expansion over the next 12-18 months as demand growth moderates. In a new report published today, Fitch details its expectations for the copper, aluminum, nickel and zinc markets and profitability for producers thereof. China's demand continues to dominate, and efforts to curb property speculation and inflation have resulted in slowing industrial production and metals demand. Demand recovery in the developed markets has slowed from earlier expectations. Capital projects are being deferred in favor of shareholder returns in this environment of lower prices, increased cost pressures and, in some cases, curtailed production. Strong liquidity and modest leverage going into this period affords time for producers to optimize operations and projects. The trend toward urbanization in the emerging markets and globalization in manufacturing should support continued growth in metals demand. Producers will continue to develop projects reflecting low production costs and low capital costs in higher growth markets to take advantage of future tight supply. Projects requiring substantial investment in infrastructure, in regions without a stable legal and regulatory environment, or areas with limited skilled labor will be a lower priority. Projects in markets with persistent oversupply will not attract capital in the short to medium term but may return to better balance in the longer term. The full report 'Base Metals Update' is available on the Fitch website 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and