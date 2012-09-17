TEXT-S&P puts 17 ratings on 14 CDOs on watch positive

Sept 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its ratings on 17 tranches from 14 corporate-backed synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions on CreditWatch positive. At the same time, we placed seven ratings on four structured finance-backed synthetic CDO transactions and one rating from one corporate-backed synthetic CDO transaction on CreditWatch negative. In addition, we affirmed one rating from one corporate-backed synthetic CDO transaction and removed it from CreditWatch negative. The rating actions followed our monthly review of synthetic CDO transactions. The CreditWatch positive placements reflect the seasoning of the transactions, the rating stability of the obligors in the underlying reference portfolios over the past few months, and the synthetic rated overcollateralization (SROC) ratios that had risen above 100% at the next highest rating level. The CreditWatch negative placements reflect SROC ratios that fell below 100% due to recent CreditWatch placements of CMBS securities in the underlying reference portfolios following an update to CMBS criteria. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at Rating Class To From A1 B+ (sf)/Watch Neg B+ (sf) A2 B+ (sf)/Watch Neg B+ (sf) Prelude Europe CDO Ltd. 2006-1 Rating Class To From Notes B- (sf)/Watch Pos B- (sf) REVE SPC EUR15 mil, JPY3 bil, US$81 mil REVE SPC Segregated Portfolio of Dryden XVII Notes Rating Class To From Series 40 B (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg Rutland Rated Investments Series LYNDEN 2006-1 (21) Rating Class To From A1-L BB (sf)/Watch Pos BB (sf) Rutland Rated Investments EUR5 mil, US$197 mil Dryden XII - IG Synthetic CDO 2006-1 Rating Class To From A2-$LS A- (sf)/Watch Pos A- (sf) Rutland Rated Investments US$105 mil Dryden XII - IG Synthetic CDO 2006-2 Rating Class To From A1-$LS BBB- (sf)/Watch Pos BBB- (sf) Seawall 2007-2 (AAA Synthetic ReREMIC) Ltd Rating Class To From A BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg BB+ (sf) B BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg BB+ (sf) Seawall 2007-3 (AAA Synthetic ReREMIC) Ltd Rating Class To From A BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg BB+ (sf) B BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg BB+ (sf)