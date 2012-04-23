FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises EEPK covered bonds; outlook negative
April 23, 2012

TEXT-S&P raises EEPK covered bonds; outlook negative

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
     	
    OVERVIEW	
	
    -- Following our review of EEPK's covered bond program, we have raised 	
our ratings to 'AAA' from 'AA+'.	
    -- Today's rating action also follows our CreditWatch resolution of the 	
confidential issuer credit rating on the bank. 	
    -- The outlook for our ratings on these public-sector covered bonds is 	
negative.	
    -- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating covered bonds. 	
However, the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under 	
review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may be 	
affected as a result of this review.	
 	
April 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised to 'AAA' from 'AA+'
and removed from CreditWatch developing its credit ratings on Erste Europaeische
Pfandbrief- und Kommunalkreditbank AG's (EEPK) public-sector covered bonds
("lettres de gages publiques"). The outlook is negative (see list below).	
	
Today's rating action follows our review of the latest cover pool 	
characteristics and cash flow information as of March 31, 2012. We have 	
applied our covered bond criteria (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions 	
For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on 	
Dec. 16, 2009), and have reviewed the current asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) 	
risk classification, the program's categorization, the maximum potential 	
covered bond ratings uplift, the cash flow and market value risk, and the 	
credit enhancement provided. As a result of this analysis, we have determined 	
the maximum potential ratings uplift for EEPK's public-sector covered bond 	
program to be six notches above the confidential issuer credit rating (ICR) on 	
the bank. This is based on a program categorization of "2" and an ALMM 	
classification of "low".	
	
We have based our credit analysis on the key characteristics of the 	
public-sector assets in the portfolio:	
	
Cover pool balance (mil. EUR):              4.538	
Distribution of asset type:	
  --Public-sector assets (%):              88.8	
  --Substitute collateral (%):             11.2	
Concentration:	
  --By top 20 borrowers (%):              46.72	
  --By largest individual exposure (%):    6.40	
Weighted-average rating: BBB	
Scenario default rate (%):                21.00	
	
Under our ALMM criteria, we consider that the current 'AAA' 	
overcollateralization level needed to cover the asset default risk is 2.5% on 	
a nominal basis.	
	
The key results of our analysis are:	
	
ALMM (%):                                     0.04	
Classification of ALMM:                        Low	
Program categorization:                          2	
Maximum potential ratings uplift (notches):      6	
Maximum potential rating:                      AAA	
Weighted-average target asset spread (%):     3.61	
Target credit enhancement (%):                5.78	
Available credit enhancement (%):             7.07	
	
When determining the program categorization, we consider primarily our view of 	
a program's jurisdiction and its ability to access external financing or 	
monetize the cover pool. Finally, we assign the covered bonds to one of three 	
distinct categories. Under our criteria, to achieve the maximum potential 	
number of notches of uplift, the available credit enhancement needs to be 	
commensurate with the target credit enhancement, as outlined in the table 	
above.	
	
Our analysis indicates that the cover pool can support 'AAA' ratings on EEPK's 	
public-sector covered bonds. This reflects our assessment of the target credit 	
enhancement, combined with the available credit enhancement for the covered 	
bonds. We have consequently raised to 'AAA' from 'AA+' our ratings on EEPK's 	
covered bonds.	
	
The issuer, EEPK, is not publicly rated. Our 'AAA' ratings on EEPK's 	
public-sector covered bonds currently use the maximum six-notch ratings uplift 	
above the confidential ICR on the bank, as determined under our ALMM criteria. 	
Therefore, under our rating approach, any lowering of the bank's confidential 	
ICR would directly affect our ratings on the covered bonds.	
	
The outlook is therefore negative for our 'AAA' ratings on EEPK's 	
public-sector covered bonds, to reflect the negative outlook of our 	
confidential rating on the issuer, and in addition, to reflect the country 	
risk exposure to U.S.-based assets, which in our view is high.	
	
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES	
	
We have taken today's rating actions on these covered bonds based on our 	
criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions 	
For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on 	
Dec. 16, 2009). The assumptions and methodologies used in the credit and cash 	
flow analysis are currently under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed 	
Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered 	
Bonds And CDOs," published on Aug. 5, 2010).	
	
The scope of our review of the analysis of public-sector assets may include 	
our default rate stresses, correlation assumptions, recovery levels, model 	
risk, concentration limits, and credit enhancement levels. Further, as part of 	
our cash flow analysis, we used Standard & Poor's Covered Bond Monitor to 	
calculate the target credit enhancement for the covered bonds. The assumptions 	
and methodologies used in this cash flow analysis are also under review.	
	
This review may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result, our 	
future assumptions and methodologies may differ from our current criteria. The 	
criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in 	
this program. Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating covered 	
bonds, we will continue to rate and surveil these covered bonds using our 	
existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012	
     -- Commerzbank And Subsidiaries Ratings Affirmed, Off Watch Neg After 	
Sovereign Rating Actions; Outlook Negative, Jan. 25, 2012	
     -- Ratings On Erste Europaeische Pfandbrief- & Kommunalkreditbank 	
Public-Sector Covered Bonds Put On CreditWatch Developing, Jan. 11, 2012	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011	
     -- Covered Bond Monitor 5.0, Aug. 17, 2010	
     -- Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And 	
Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds And CDOs, Aug. 5, 2010	
     -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability 	
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009	
     -- Covered Bond Monitor: Technical Note, Feb. 14, 2006	
     -- Surviving Stress Scenarios: Assessing Asset Quality of Public Sector 	
Covered Bond Collateral, Sept. 30, 2003	
 	
RATINGS LIST	
	
                      Rating	
Program/       To                From	
Country: Covered bond type	
	
Ratings Raised And Removed From CreditWatch Developing; Negative Outlook 	
Assigned	
	
Erste Europaeische Pfandbrief- und Kommunalkreditbank AG	
               AAA/Negative      AA+/Watch Dev	
	
Luxembourg: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Lettres de Gage Publiques)	
	
Surveillance Credit Analyst: Ioan Isopel, Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-306;	
                             ioan_isopel@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Sean Hannigan, London (44) 20-7176-3783;	
                   sean_hannigan@standardandpoors.com	
Additional Contact: Structured Finance Europe;	
                    StructuredFinanceEurope@standardandpoors.com	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

