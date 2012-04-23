FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts 2 ratings of Reperforming Loan REMIC Trust 2003-R2
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts 2 ratings of Reperforming Loan REMIC Trust 2003-R2

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

April 23 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We lowered our ratings to 'D (sf)' on two classes from Reperforming 	
Loan REMIC Trust Certificates Series 2003-R2.	
     -- We affirmed our rating on one other class from the same transaction.	
     -- The downgrades reflect interest shortfalls that have been outstanding 	
for over 12 months, and the rating actions are in accordance with our interest 	
shortfall criteria.	
     -- The rating affirmation reflects our continued belief that projected 	
credit enhancement for the affected class will be insufficient to cover our 	
projected losses. This class is also currently experiencing interest 	
shortfalls.	
    	
     April 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings to
'D (sf)' on classes B-1 and B-2 from Reperforming Loan REMIC Trust Certificates
Series 2003-R2. Concurrently, we affirmed our 'CC (sf)' rating on class M from
this transaction (see list).	
     	
Reperforming Loan REMIC Trust Certificates Series 2003-R2 is a U.S. 	
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) reperforming mortgage loan 	
transaction collateralized primarily by Federal Housing Administration (FHA) 	
insured or U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) guaranteed residential 	
mortgage loans.	
	
We lowered the ratings on classes B-1 and B-2 to 'D (sf)' because interest 	
shortfalls affecting these classes have been outstanding for more than 12 	
months. The downgrades are in accordance with our interest shortfall criteria. 	
The interest generated by the collateral has been insufficient to pay the 	
interest due to these bondholders, and we expect these interest shortfalls to 	
continue.	
	
The 'CC (sf)' rating affirmation on class M reflects our continued belief that 	
projected credit enhancement for this class will be insufficient to cover our 	
projected losses. Additionally, this class has experienced interest shortfalls 	
since May 2011 and has a current outstanding interest shortfall amount of 	
$49,357. We expect these shortfalls to continue and if they do, we may lower 	
the rating on this class to 'D (sf)' over the next few months.	
	
Any applicable government insurance or guarantee by the FHA or the VA will 	
generally cover the majority of losses incurred on a liquidated loan within 	
these transactions. Historically, because of the insurance or guarantee, we've 	
applied only a 5% loss severity on projected defaults to derive losses to the 	
transaction. Over the past year, we've observed a general increase in loss 	
severities experienced by reperforming transactions backed by FHA- or 	
VA-insured loans. Based on our observations, we have applied a higher loss 	
severity of 13% on projected defaults to derive losses for this transaction.	
	
Reperforming loan transactions are backed by loans that were either delinquent 	
or had delinquent payment histories at the time of securitization. Previously, 	
we projected defaults using observed monthly losses to account for loans that 	
may be contractually delinquent but still generating cash flow. However, as 	
these transactions age, reperforming loans that are still classified as 	
delinquent may exhibit a lower likelihood of eventually achieving a current 	
payment status. Therefore, we adjusted our assumptions to utilize this 	
transaction's cumulative losses to date, pool factor, and assumed losses from 	
the delinquency pipeline to project defaults going forward. We applied roll 	
rates on the delinquency pipeline by assuming 25% of 30-day delinquencies 	
default, 50% of 60-day delinquencies default, and 100% of 90-plus-day 	
delinquencies, foreclosures, and real estate owned assets default.	
	
Subordination, overcollateralization (prior to its depletion), excess spread, 	
and guarantees, when applicable, provide credit support for the affected 	
transactions.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 	
credit rating report are available at 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Methodology For Assessing The Impact Of Interest Shortfalls On U.S. 	
RMBS, published March 28, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 2, 2011.	
     -- Surveillance Methodology And Assumptions For U.S. RMBS "Scratch And 	
Dent" Transactions, Feb. 23, 2009.	
	
RATINGS LOWERED	
	
Reperforming Loan REMIC Trust Certificates Series 2003-R2	
Series    2003-T-056	
                                  Rating 	
Class      CUSIP         To                   From	
B-1        12669UBV1     D (sf)               CC (sf)	
B-2        12669UBW9     D (sf)               CC (sf)	
	
RATING AFFIRMED	
	
Reperforming Loan REMIC Trust Certificates Series 2003-R2	
Series    2003-T-056	
Class      CUSIP           Rating	
M          12669UBU3       CC (sf)

