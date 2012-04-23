TEXT-S&P cuts 2 ratings of Reperforming Loan REMIC Trust 2003-R2

April 23 - OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings to 'D (sf)' on two classes from Reperforming Loan REMIC Trust Certificates Series 2003-R2. -- We affirmed our rating on one other class from the same transaction. -- The downgrades reflect interest shortfalls that have been outstanding for over 12 months, and the rating actions are in accordance with our interest shortfall criteria. -- The rating affirmation reflects our continued belief that projected credit enhancement for the affected class will be insufficient to cover our projected losses. This class is also currently experiencing interest shortfalls. April 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings to 'D (sf)' on classes B-1 and B-2 from Reperforming Loan REMIC Trust Certificates Series 2003-R2. Concurrently, we affirmed our 'CC (sf)' rating on class M from this transaction (see list). Reperforming Loan REMIC Trust Certificates Series 2003-R2 is a U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) reperforming mortgage loan transaction collateralized primarily by Federal Housing Administration (FHA) insured or U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) guaranteed residential mortgage loans. We lowered the ratings on classes B-1 and B-2 to 'D (sf)' because interest shortfalls affecting these classes have been outstanding for more than 12 months. The downgrades are in accordance with our interest shortfall criteria. The interest generated by the collateral has been insufficient to pay the interest due to these bondholders, and we expect these interest shortfalls to continue. The 'CC (sf)' rating affirmation on class M reflects our continued belief that projected credit enhancement for this class will be insufficient to cover our projected losses. Additionally, this class has experienced interest shortfalls since May 2011 and has a current outstanding interest shortfall amount of $49,357. We expect these shortfalls to continue and if they do, we may lower the rating on this class to 'D (sf)' over the next few months. Any applicable government insurance or guarantee by the FHA or the VA will generally cover the majority of losses incurred on a liquidated loan within these transactions. Historically, because of the insurance or guarantee, we've applied only a 5% loss severity on projected defaults to derive losses to the transaction. Over the past year, we've observed a general increase in loss severities experienced by reperforming transactions backed by FHA- or VA-insured loans. Based on our observations, we have applied a higher loss severity of 13% on projected defaults to derive losses for this transaction. Reperforming loan transactions are backed by loans that were either delinquent or had delinquent payment histories at the time of securitization. Previously, we projected defaults using observed monthly losses to account for loans that may be contractually delinquent but still generating cash flow. However, as these transactions age, reperforming loans that are still classified as delinquent may exhibit a lower likelihood of eventually achieving a current payment status. Therefore, we adjusted our assumptions to utilize this transaction's cumulative losses to date, pool factor, and assumed losses from the delinquency pipeline to project defaults going forward. We applied roll rates on the delinquency pipeline by assuming 25% of 30-day delinquencies default, 50% of 60-day delinquencies default, and 100% of 90-plus-day delinquencies, foreclosures, and real estate owned assets default. Subordination, overcollateralization (prior to its depletion), excess spread, and guarantees, when applicable, provide credit support for the affected transactions. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available at RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology For Assessing The Impact Of Interest Shortfalls On U.S. RMBS, published March 28, 2012. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 2, 2011. -- Surveillance Methodology And Assumptions For U.S. RMBS "Scratch And Dent" Transactions, Feb. 23, 2009. RATINGS LOWERED Reperforming Loan REMIC Trust Certificates Series 2003-R2 Series 2003-T-056 Rating Class CUSIP To From B-1 12669UBV1 D (sf) CC (sf) B-2 12669UBW9 D (sf) CC (sf) RATING AFFIRMED Reperforming Loan REMIC Trust Certificates Series 2003-R2 Series 2003-T-056 Class CUSIP Rating M 12669UBU3 CC (sf)