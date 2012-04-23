FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Enterprise Fleet Financing 2012-1 notes
April 23, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Enterprise Fleet Financing 2012-1 notes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 23 - OVERVIEW	
     -- Enterprise Fleet Financing LLC's issuance is an ABS securitization 	
backed by a special unit of beneficial interest in lease contracts and 	
underlying vehicles.	
     -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A notes.	
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit 	
support, ability to withstand our stress scenarios, the collateral pool, and 	
the legal structure, among other factors.	
    	
     April 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its
preliminary ratings to Enterprise Fleet Financing LLC's $497 million
asset-backed notes series 2012-1 (see list).	
	
The note issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed by a special unit 	
of beneficial interest in lease contracts and underlying vehicles.	
	
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of April 23, 2012. 	
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 	
differ from the preliminary ratings.	
	
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of: 	
     -- The availability of 8.69% initial hard credit support for the notes, 	
which consists of overcollateralization of 7.69% of the initial pool balance 	
and a cash reserve account of 1.00% of the initial pool balance. The 	
overcollateralization and cash reserve are subject to floor levels of 2.56% 	
and 1.00% of the initial pool balance, respectively; 	
     -- The availability of approximately 2.03% of annual excess spread and 	
1.91% of annual management and other fees, each estimated on an expected, 	
unstressed basis;	
     -- The transaction's ability to withstand more than 5x our expected loss 	
of 1.50%-1.70% under stressed cash flow modeling scenarios (including stresses 	
on both excess spread and management fees);	
     -- The transaction's ability to withstand 1.5x our expected net loss 	
level in our "what if" scenario analysis before becoming vulnerable to a 	
negative CreditWatch action and/or a potential downgrade;	
     -- The characteristics of the amortizing pool being securitized, 	
especially the high proportion (96.7%) of open-end lease contracts; and	
     -- The transaction's legal structure.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
 	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities.	
	
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 	
report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Presale: Enterprise Fleet Financing LLC - Series 2012-1, published 	
April 23, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010.	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk 	
Assessment, published May 28, 2009.	
     -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: The Rating Process For Lease-Backed 	
Transactions, published Sept. 1, 2004.	
     -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: Credit Risks Evaluated In Lease-Backed 	
Securitizations, published Sept. 1, 2004.	
     -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: Structural Considerations In Rating 	
Lease-Backed Transactions, published Sept. 1, 2004. 	
     -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: Legal Considerations In Rating 	
Lease-Backed Transactions, published Sept. 1, 2004.	
 	
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED	
	
Enterprise Fleet Financing LLC - Series 2012-1 	
Class    Rating      Type        Interest           Amount	
                                 rate          (mil. $)(i)	
A-1      A-1+ (sf)   Senior      Fixed               181.0	
A-2      AAA (sf)    Senior      Fixed               260.0	
A-3      AAA (sf)    Senior      Fixed                56.0	
	
(i)The actual size of the notes and the interest rate will be determined on 	
the pricing date.

