TEXT-S&P rates Enterprise Fleet Financing 2012-1 notes

April 23 - OVERVIEW -- Enterprise Fleet Financing LLC's issuance is an ABS securitization backed by a special unit of beneficial interest in lease contracts and underlying vehicles. -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A notes. -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit support, ability to withstand our stress scenarios, the collateral pool, and the legal structure, among other factors. April 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to Enterprise Fleet Financing LLC's $497 million asset-backed notes series 2012-1 (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed by a special unit of beneficial interest in lease contracts and underlying vehicles. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of April 23, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary ratings reflect our view of: -- The availability of 8.69% initial hard credit support for the notes, which consists of overcollateralization of 7.69% of the initial pool balance and a cash reserve account of 1.00% of the initial pool balance. The overcollateralization and cash reserve are subject to floor levels of 2.56% and 1.00% of the initial pool balance, respectively; -- The availability of approximately 2.03% of annual excess spread and 1.91% of annual management and other fees, each estimated on an expected, unstressed basis; -- The transaction's ability to withstand more than 5x our expected loss of 1.50%-1.70% under stressed cash flow modeling scenarios (including stresses on both excess spread and management fees); -- The transaction's ability to withstand 1.5x our expected net loss level in our "what if" scenario analysis before becoming vulnerable to a negative CreditWatch action and/or a potential downgrade; -- The characteristics of the amortizing pool being securitized, especially the high proportion (96.7%) of open-end lease contracts; and -- The transaction's legal structure. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: Enterprise Fleet Financing LLC - Series 2012-1, published April 23, 2012. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010. -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk Assessment, published May 28, 2009. -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: The Rating Process For Lease-Backed Transactions, published Sept. 1, 2004. -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: Credit Risks Evaluated In Lease-Backed Securitizations, published Sept. 1, 2004. -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: Structural Considerations In Rating Lease-Backed Transactions, published Sept. 1, 2004. -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: Legal Considerations In Rating Lease-Backed Transactions, published Sept. 1, 2004. PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED Enterprise Fleet Financing LLC - Series 2012-1 Class Rating Type Interest Amount rate (mil. $)(i) A-1 A-1+ (sf) Senior Fixed 181.0 A-2 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 260.0 A-3 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 56.0 (i)The actual size of the notes and the interest rate will be determined on the pricing date.