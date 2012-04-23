FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 23 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread narrowed by 3
basis points (bps) to 205 bps Friday, and the speculative-grade composite spread
narrowed by 3 bps to 650 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread narrowed by 3 bps to
137 bps, and 'A' and 'BBB' tightened by 4 bps each to 176 bps and 251 bps,
respectively. The 'BB' spread tightened by 2 bps to 467 bps, 'B' tightened by 3
bps to 698 bps, and 'CCC' remained flat at 1,074 bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions, banks, industrials, and utilities 	
contracted by 3 bps each to 308 bps, 321 bps, 300 bps, and 208 bps, 	
respectively. Telecommunications tightened by 1 bp to 336 bps. 	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 	
moving average of 200 bps and below its five-year moving average of 240 bps. 	
The speculative-grade composite spread is above its one-year moving average of 	
648 bps and below its five-year moving average of 724 bps. We expect continued 	
volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, 	
which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive 	
side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average 	
in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the 	
financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue 	
to weigh on risky assets.	
	
	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

