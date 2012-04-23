TEXT-S&P: rating actions on 131 U.S. subprime RMBS

OVERVIEW -- We reviewed 131 U.S. RMBS transactions backed by subprime mortgage loan collateral issued between 1996 and 2007. -- We lowered our ratings on 176 classes from 77 of the reviewed transactions and removed one of the lowered ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We raised our ratings on five classes from five of the transactions with lowered ratings. -- We affirmed our ratings on 750 classes from 130 of the reviewed transactions and removed one of the affirmed ratings from CreditWatch negative. -- We withdrew our rating on a class from one of the reviewed transactions because it paid in full. -- The downgrades reflect our belief that projected credit enhancement for the affected classes will be insufficient to cover projected losses at the previous rating levels combined with, where applicable, the application of our interest shortfall criteria. -- The upgrades reflect our belief that projected credit enhancement for these classes will be sufficient to cover our projected losses at the raised rating levels. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on 176 classes from 77 U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions issued between 1996 and 2007, and removed one of the lowered ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. Concurrently, we raised our ratings on five classes from five of the transactions with lowered ratings. Furthermore, we affirmed our ratings on 750 classes from 130 of the reviewed transactions and removed one of the affirmed ratings from CreditWatch negative. We also withdrew our rating on one class from one of the reviewed transactions because the class paid in full (see list). The 131 RMBS transactions in this review are backed by subprime mortgage loan collateral. The downgrades reflect our belief that projected credit enhancement for the affected classes will be insufficient to cover the projected losses we applied at the applicable rating stresses. For certain classes, the downgrades also incorporated our interest shortfall criteria (for additional information, refer to "Methodology for Assessing The Impact Of Interest Shortfalls On U.S. RMBS," published March 28, 2012). Of the downgrades partially based on our interest shortfall criteria, we lowered our ratings to 'D' on 30 classes. We also lowered one additional rating to 'D' because the affected class incurred principal write-downs during recent remittance periods. Among other factors, the upgrades reflect our view of decreased delinquencies within the structures associated with the affected classes. The decreased delinquencies have reduced remaining projected losses for these structures, allowing these classes to withstand more stressful scenarios. In addition, each upgrade reflects our assessment that the projected credit enhancement for each affected class will be more than sufficient to cover projected losses at the revised rating levels; however, we are limiting the extent of the upgrades to reflect our view of ongoing market risk. The affirmations reflect our belief that projected credit enhancement available for the affected classes will be sufficient to cover our projected losses at the current rating levels. The affirmed 'CCC (sf)' and 'CC (sf)' ratings reflect our assessment that the credit enhancement for these classes will remain insufficient to cover projected losses. Today's rating actions reflect our view of transaction-specific loss projections, where applicable. In order to maintain a 'B' rating on a class, we assessed whether, in our view, a class could absorb the remaining base-case loss assumptions we used in our analysis. In order to maintain a rating higher than 'B', we assessed whether the class could withstand losses exceeding our remaining base-case loss assumptions at a percentage specific to each rating category, up to 150% for a 'AAA' rating. For example, in general, we would assess whether one class could withstand approximately 110% of our remaining base-case loss assumptions to maintain a 'BB' rating, while we would assess whether a different class could withstand approximately 120% of our remaining base-case loss assumptions to maintain a 'BBB' rating. Each class with an affirmed 'AAA' rating can, in our view, withstand approximately 150% of our remaining base-case loss assumptions under our analysis. Based on our criteria, the current ratings on the bond-insured classes reflect the higher of (i) the rating on the respective bond insurer and (ii) the rating on the classes without giving benefit to the bond insurance. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 