TEXT-S&P: rating actions on 131 U.S. subprime RMBS
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: rating actions on 131 U.S. subprime RMBS

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

OVERVIEW	
     -- We reviewed 131 U.S. RMBS transactions backed by subprime mortgage 	
loan collateral issued between 1996 and 2007.	
     -- We lowered our ratings on 176 classes from 77 of the reviewed 	
transactions and removed one of the lowered ratings from CreditWatch with 	
negative implications.	
     -- We raised our ratings on five classes from five of the transactions 	
with lowered ratings.	
     -- We affirmed our ratings on 750 classes from 130 of the reviewed 	
transactions and removed one of the affirmed ratings from CreditWatch negative.	
     -- We withdrew our rating on a class from one of the reviewed 	
transactions because it paid in full.	
     -- The downgrades reflect our belief that projected credit enhancement 	
for the affected classes will be insufficient to cover projected losses at the 	
previous rating levels combined with, where applicable, the application of our 	
interest shortfall criteria.	
     -- The upgrades reflect our belief that projected credit enhancement for 	
these classes will be sufficient to cover our projected losses at the raised 	
rating levels.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 	
Services today lowered its ratings on 176 classes from 77 U.S. residential 	
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions issued between 1996 and 2007, 	
and removed one of the lowered ratings from CreditWatch with negative 	
implications. Concurrently, we raised our ratings on five classes from five of 	
the transactions with lowered ratings. Furthermore, we affirmed our ratings on 	
750 classes from 130 of the reviewed transactions and removed one of the 	
affirmed ratings from CreditWatch negative. We also withdrew our rating on one 	
class from one of the reviewed transactions because the class paid in full 	
(see list). The 131 RMBS transactions in this review are backed by subprime 	
mortgage loan collateral.	
	
The downgrades reflect our belief that projected credit enhancement for the 	
affected classes will be insufficient to cover the projected losses we applied 	
at the applicable rating stresses. For certain classes, the downgrades also 	
incorporated our interest shortfall criteria (for additional information, 	
refer to "Methodology for Assessing The Impact Of Interest Shortfalls On U.S. 	
RMBS," published March 28, 2012).	
	
Of the downgrades partially based on our interest shortfall criteria, we 	
lowered our ratings to 'D' on 30 classes. We also lowered one additional 	
rating to 'D' because the affected class incurred principal write-downs during 	
recent remittance periods.	
	
Among other factors, the upgrades reflect our view of decreased delinquencies 	
within the structures associated with the affected classes. The decreased 	
delinquencies have reduced remaining projected losses for these structures, 	
allowing these classes to withstand more stressful scenarios. In addition, 	
each upgrade reflects our assessment that the projected credit enhancement for 	
each affected class will be more than sufficient to cover projected losses at 	
the revised rating levels; however, we are limiting the extent of the upgrades 	
to reflect our view of ongoing market risk.	
	
The affirmations reflect our belief that projected credit enhancement 	
available for the affected classes will be  sufficient to cover our projected 	
losses at the current rating levels. The affirmed 'CCC (sf)' and 'CC (sf)' 	
ratings reflect our assessment that the credit enhancement for these classes 	
will remain insufficient to cover projected losses.	
	
Today's rating actions reflect our view of transaction-specific loss 	
projections, where applicable. In order to maintain a 'B' rating on a class, 	
we assessed whether, in our view, a class could absorb the remaining base-case 	
loss assumptions we used in our analysis. In order to maintain a rating higher 	
than 'B', we assessed whether the class could withstand losses exceeding our 	
remaining base-case loss assumptions at a percentage specific to each rating 	
category, up to 150% for a 'AAA' rating. For example, in general, we would 	
assess whether one class could withstand approximately 110% of our remaining 	
base-case loss assumptions to maintain a 'BB' rating, while we would assess 	
whether a different class could withstand approximately 120% of our remaining 	
base-case loss assumptions to maintain a 'BBB' rating. Each class with an 	
affirmed 'AAA' rating can, in our view, withstand approximately 150% of our 	
remaining base-case loss assumptions under our analysis.	
	
Based on our criteria, the current ratings on the bond-insured classes reflect 	
the higher of (i) the rating on the respective bond insurer and (ii) the 	
rating on the classes without giving benefit to the bond insurance.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available at 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Methodology For Assessing The Impact Of Interest Shortfalls On U.S. 	
RMBS, published March 28, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Revised Lifetime Loss Projections For Prime, Subprime, And Alt-A U.S. 	
RMBS Issued In 2005-2007, published March 25, 2011.	
     -- Principles Of Cr    edit Ratings, published Feb. 2, 2011.	
     -- Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities, published 	
April 15, 2010.	
     -- The Interaction Of Bond Insurance And Credit Ratings, published Aug. 	
24, 2009.	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Loss Severity Methodology And Assumptions 	
For U.S. Prime, Subprime, And Alternative-A RMBS Transactions Issued Before 	
2005, published Aug. 19, 2009.	
     -- Standard & Poor's Surveillance Methodology For U.S. RMBS Net Interest 	
Margin Securities, published March 17, 2009.

