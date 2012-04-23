FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Nobina rating to 'CCC+' from 'B-'
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Nobina rating to 'CCC+' from 'B-'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

April 23 - Overview	
     -- In our view, there is an increased risk that Sweden-based bus services 	
provider Nobina AB will not be able to refinance its debt maturing in August 	
2012.	
     -- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on 	
Nobina to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a further downgrade 	
if a refinancing solution is not found in the next couple of months.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
corporate credit ratings on Sweden-based bus services provider Nobina AB and 	
subordinate holding company Nobina Europe Holding AB (together, Nobina) to 	
'CCC+' from 'B-'. The outlook is negative.	
	
At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on the senior secured notes due 	
August 2012 issued by holding company Nobina Europe AB to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. 	
The recovery rating on the notes is unchanged at '4', indicating our 	
expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for senior secured lenders in the 	
event of a payment default.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade reflects our view that Nobina's liquidity profile has 	
deteriorated due to increased refinancing risk. This is due to the lack of 	
finalized refinancing arrangements for Nobina's EUR85 million senior secured 	
notes due in August 2012. Although we understand that Nobina has made progress 	
and is currently engaged in detailed discussions with its advisors regarding a 	
refinancing plan, no final agreement has been reached. There is a possibility 	
of a further downgrade if a refinancing solution is not found in the next 	
couple of months. 	
	
We note that Nobina has a positive record of refinancing in similar 	
situations, most recently in 2009, albeit very close to the debt's maturity 	
date. Additionally, we believe that there is a significant degree of overlap 	
in the interests of the group's debtholders and its equityholders, given that 	
key stakeholders have material positions in both debt and equity. Coupled with 	
Nobina's profitable and cash generative business, we see these factors as 	
supporting a potential refinancing solution. However, we believe there is an 	
increased risk that the noteholders will not be paid on time and in full, 	
given the relatively short time to maturity and the lack of an agreed 	
refinancing solution to date. 	
	
The ratings on Nobina reflect our view of the group's "weak" business risk 	
profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. In our view, the main 	
factors constraining the ratings are Nobina's "weak" liquidity profile and 	
high financial leverage. A further rating constraint is the group's relatively 	
low profit margin, which partly reflects its participation in competitive 	
tenders in the regulated Nordic bus markets.	
	
Liquidity	
We assess Nobina's liquidity position as "weak" under our criteria. We note 	
that the group is exposed to large refinancing requirements because its EUR85 	
million senior secured notes are due in August 2012. We understand that Nobina 	
has started the process of arranging refinancing for the maturing notes; 	
however, the group has not yet finalized these plans.	
	
As of Nov. 30, 2011, Nobina's liquidity sources included unrestricted cash of 	
Swedish krona (SEK) 159 million and a revolving and undrawn receivables 	
discounting facility of SEK262 million, which we understand expires in October 	
2012. Nobina's short-term debt maturities up to the second quarter of 	
financial 2012 now include the EUR85 million senior secured notes, plus SEK345 	
million of finance lease payments. 	
	
Under our liquidity analysis, we currently forecast a shortfall between uses 	
and sources of cash over the next 12 months. We note that cash balances, 	
internal operating cash flows, and the receivables discounting facility are 	
Nobina's only liquidity sources, absent available committed credit facilities. 	
We understand that there are no maintenance financial covenants in the 	
documents relating to Nobina's debt.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The issue rating on Nobina Europe AB's EUR85 million senior secured notes 	
maturing in August 2012 is 'CCC+', in line with the corporate credit rating on 	
Nobina AB. The recovery rating on the notes is '4', indicating our expectation 	
of average (30%-50%) recovery for senior secured lenders in the event of a 	
payment default. 	
	
For our full recovery analysis, see "Nobina Europe Recovery Rating Profile," 	
published July 26, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.	
	
Outlook	
	
The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower our ratings 	
on Nobina if we observe a further weakening of the group's liquidity profile. 	
This could arise, for example, if a refinancing solution for the notes due 	
August 2012 is not found in the next couple of months. 	
	
Conversely, we could take a positive rating action if Nobina successfully 	
refinances its notes maturing in August 2012, so that we consider liquidity to 	
be "adequate." In addition, a positive rating action would depend upon the 	
group attaining financial ratios that we consider commensurate with a 'B' 	
rating, which include sustained funds from operations to Standard & 	
Poor's-adjusted debt of more than 10% and EBITDA to interest coverage of more 	
than 2x.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
     -- Nobina Europe Recovery Rating Profile, July 26, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 	
	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Nobina AB	
Nobina Europe Holding AB	
 Corporate Credit Rating                CCC+/Negative/--   B-/Negative/--	
	
Nobina Europe AB	
  Senior Secured Debt*                  CCC+               B-	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  4	
	
*Guaranteed by Nobina Europe Holding AB.	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

