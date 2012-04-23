FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Nomos Bank notes 'BB-'
April 23, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Nomos Bank notes 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Nomos Capital PLC's USD500m issue of
loan participation notes a final Long-term 'BB-' rating.	
	
The subordinated notes mature in April 2019 and pay a 10% coupon rate. The notes
are to be used solely for financing a subordinated loan to Russia's open
joint-stock company "NOMOS-BANK" ('BB'/Stable/'bb'). Nomos Capital PLC, an
Ireland-domiciled special purpose vehicle, will only pay noteholders amounts
received from NOMOS under the loan agreement.	
	
NOMOS is 26.5%-owned by PPF, 48.5% is held by ICT group, while the rest is
publicly traded. After the consolidation of Bank of Khanty-Mansiysk, NOMOS was
the second largest universal Russian private banking group by assets at
end-2011.	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16
August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria

