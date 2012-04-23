TEXT-Fitch assigns 'B+' ratings to CORPOELEC

April 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Corporacion Electrica Nacional S.A. (CORPOELEC) local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B+' and national long- and short-term ratings of 'AAA(ven)' and 'F1+(ven)', respectively. Fitch has also affirmed C.A. La Electricidad de Caracas's (EDC) USD663 million senior unsecured bond issuance due 2014 and 2018 at 'B+/RR4', which is now a direct obligation of CORPOELEC as the latter took control of EDC on Dec. 22, 2011. The Ratings Outlook is Negative. In addition, Fitch affirms and concurrently withdraws EDC's 'B+' local and foreign currency IDRs and its national long- and short-term ratings of 'AAA(ven)' and 'F1+(ven)', respectively. EDC's ratings were last affirmed on March 2, 2012. The withdrawal of EDC's ratings follows its merger by absorption into CORPOELEC, a process that ended on April 23, 2012. CORPOELEC's credit quality reflects the company's strong linkage to the government of Venezuela (rated 'B+', Outlook Negative by Fitch), given its tight integration into the public sector determined by its public ownership (over 93% of common stock), its dependence on public funding to: i) carry on its day to day operations, ii) honor its financial obligations and iii) finance its capital expenditure needs; as well as the budgetary control to which the company is subject to by ONAPRE and the General Controller of the Republic of Venezuela. The Negative Rating Outlook follows the revision of the Sovereign's rRating Outlook to Negative from Stable on April 4, 2012, reflecting Venezuela's weakening policy framework due to increased vulnerability to commodity price shocks and deterioration in fiscal and external credit metrics as well as rising political uncertainty related to the 2012 electoral cycle. CORPOELEC's ratings also reflect its monopolistic condition as the sole provider of electricity services in the country (generation, transmission, distribution and retail), a role that highlights its strategic importance for the economy as a whole. Ratings Linked to the Government: CORPOELEC's credit profile reflects its strong credit linkage with the Republic of Venezuela as the latter is closely integrated within the public sector. CORPOELEC's financial liabilities are for the most part liabilities of the Republic of Venezuela, while EDC's bonds, which were absorbed as a result of the merger, are CORPOELEC's obligations supported by the Sovereign. The company is ascribed to the Ministry of Popular Power for Electricity (MPPE) its sole share holder, has a public mandate to operate the nation's electricity sector according to the planning directives of the MPPE and depends on public sector transfers and subsidies for the sustainability of its operations. The company receives explicit support from both the Central Government, through operational and capital expenditure allocations contained in the nation's budget and from PDVSA in the form of subsidized fuel costs. Monopolistic Position: CORPOELEC is a vertically integrated public utility in charge of the operation of the country's electricity assets and the provision of electricity services in Venezuela. The entity was created in 2007 when the reorganization of the electricity sector took place, reserving the rights to operate the electricity sector to the state. The entity absorbed all generation assets and transmission, distribution and electric power retail infrastructure in the country during the period 2010 - 2011, affording it an installed capacity of 25,655 MW and a client base of 5.7 million users by December 2011. CORPOELEC's monopolistic position conveys the company strategic relevance to the country; given the essential nature of the service provided and the electricity sector's correlation with GDP growth. Operational Results impacted by Tariff Freeze: The state's control of CORPOELEC renders the entity as a vehicle for public policy implementation therefore highly exposing the company to political interference on its day to day operations. The current tariff regime has been in place since 2002 and no tariff adjustments are expected in the near future. The continuation of the tariff lag will tend to increase CORPOELEC's dependence on public funding going forward; thereby increasing the linkage to the sovereign as its stand-alone credit profile deteriorates over time due to low tariffs preventing the recovery of operational costs. However; a potential reduction in operating losses could come from the realization of economies of scale and productivity improvement, the reduction of non technical losses (electricity theft) and the improvement of collections, both from the public and private sectors. Sovereign Support Needed to Fund CAPEX: By the end of fiscal year 2011, CORPOELEC received USD3.4 billion in government financing, mostly coming from Fondo Conjunto Chino Venezolano (FCCV), Fondo Chino Gran Volumen Largo Plazo (FCGVLP), PDVSA and FONDEN. For the year 2012, CORPOELEC's capital expenditures will be financed with funds coming from the special indebtedness law, as contained in the National Budget, for approximately USD2.2 billion as well as complementary financing coming from the FCCV, FCGVLP, PDVSA and FONDEN. The company will use these funds to incorporate 4,329 MW of thermoelectric generation capacity and associated infrastructure in 2012. Liquidity Depends on Public Sector's Current Transfers: CORPOELEC received USD540 million in current transfers in order to cover operational costs during 2011. For the year 2012, the company has resources earmarked from the National Budget in the amount of USD980 million to meet day to day operations. At Dec. 31, 2011, CORPOELEC's pro forma financial long-term debt was USD6,688 million, of which USD663 million constituted the absorbed EDC bond issuance, rated 'B+/RR4' by Fitch on March 2, 2012. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitchvenezuela.com' . The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: -- 'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); -- 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (July 14, 2010); -- 'Rating Latin American Utilities, Power, Gas and Water' (July 27, 2011). 