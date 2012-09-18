TEXT-S&P assigns Par Pharmaceutical prelim 'B+' rating

Sept 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that all of its preliminary ratings, including its preliminary 'B+' corporate credit rating, on Woodcliff Lake, N.J.-based pharmaceutical company Par Pharmaceutical Companies Inc. remain unchanged following a change to deal terms. The changes include the $75 million upsize to the term loan B, lowered pricing, and an expected improvement to EBITDA beginning in 2013 following a just-announced favorable study result. The additional proceeds from the term loan will be used for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions. The issue rating on the term loan B remains preliminary 'B+'. The recovery rating remains at preliminary '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The rating on Par reflects our assessment that the company has a "weak" business profile (as per our criteria) because of its position as the fifth-largest generic pharmaceutical company and its lack of scale compared with other larger generic companies. We also believe that Par has an "aggressive" financial risk profile. Despite pro forma leverage of 5.3x as of June 30, 2012, we expect that EBITDA growth and the use of some free cash flow for debt reduction will bring leverage to less than 5x over the next year. Par is a manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of generic drugs. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Par Pharmaceutical Companies Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+(prelim)/Stable/-- $1.055B sr secd term loan B B+(prelim) Recovery Rating 3(prelim) Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.