TEXT-S&P rates Accident Fund Insurance Co. of America 'BBpi'
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 2:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Accident Fund Insurance Co. of America 'BBpi'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 18 - Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBpi' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings to Accident Fund Insurance 
Co. of America and its subsidiary United Wisconsin Insurance Co.
    
Rationale
The ratings reflect the company's well-diversified geographic presence and 
strong capitalization. Offsetting these positive factors are the company's 
volatile earnings and its product concentration, which focuses solely on 
workers' compensation.

Under an intercompany reinsurance and pooling arrangement, Accident Fund 
Insurance Co. of America assumes 80% of the pooled underwriting results, 
United Wisconsin Insurance Co. assumes 10%, Accident Fund National Insurance 
Co. (unrated) assumes 6%, and Accident Fund General Insurance Co. (unrated) 
assumes 4% of the pooled underwriting results.

Accident Fund Insurance Co. of America was incorporated in November 1994. The 
company writes workers' compensation insurance primarily in Michigan. Accident 
Fund Insurance Co. of America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accident Fund 
Holdings Inc., which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Cross Blue 
Shield of Michigan. Accident Fund Insurance Co. of America is the sole 
shareholder of United Wisconsin Insurance Co.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
New Rating
 Accident Fund Insurance Co. of America (Unsolicited Ratings)
 United Wisconsin Insurance Co (Unsolicited Ratings)
  Counterparty Credit Rating
   Local Currency                        BBpi
  Financial Strength Rating
   Local Currency                        BBpi


This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based 
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the 
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from 
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit 
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, 
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
