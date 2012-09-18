FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P downgrades Auto Club Insurance Assoc and subsidiaries
September 18, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P downgrades Auto Club Insurance Assoc and subsidiaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 18 - Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its counterparty 
credit and financial strength ratings on Auto Club Insurance Assoc. (ACIA) to 
'BBpi' from 'BBBpi'. At the same time, we lowered our counterparty credit and 
financial strength ratings on ACIA's two subsidiaries-- Auto Club Group 
Insurance Co. and MemberSelect Insurance Co.--to 'BBpi' from 'BBBpi'. ACIA 
participates in an interaffiliate pool with these two subsidiaries.

Rationale
The downgrade reflects the group's deteriorating operating performance and 
geographic and product concentration. The company has been unprofitable on an 
underwriting basis for the past five years in an increasingly marked trend 
that has deteriorated ACIA's capital base and fundamental strength.

ACIA is licensed in Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Illinois. 
The company commenced operations in 1922, with its major lines of business 
being auto physical and private-passenger auto liability. ACIA underwrites its 
insurance to the members of the American Automobile Assoc., which is a leading 
automotive and travel service provider. In 2009, ACIA purchased MEEMIC 
Insurance Co. (MEEMIC; unrated) and its insurance agency affiliate, MEEMIC 
Insurance Services Corp. (unrated). MEEMIC provided auto, homeowners', boat, 
and umbrella insurance to employees of Michigan-based educational institutions 
and their families through a network of captive agents. MEEMIC was previously 
owned by GMAC Financial Services.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Downgrade                       To              From
 Auto Club Insurance Assoc. (Unsolicited Ratings)
 MemberSelect Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
 Auto Club Group Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
 Counterparty Credit Rating
   Local Currency               BBpi            BBBpi
  Financial Strength Rating
   Local Currency               BBpi            BBBpi


This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based 
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the 
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from 
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit 
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, 
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

