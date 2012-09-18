FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co.
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 2:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 18 - Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its counterparty 
credit and financial strength ratings on Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance 
Co. to 'BBpi' from 'BBBpi'.

Rationale
The downgrade of Kentucky Farm Bureau reflects the company's deteriorating 
operating performance. In addition, Kentucky Farm Bureau's geographic 
concentration and focused product offering contribute to significant 
volatility in earnings due to severe weather events and catastrophes. The 
company's strong capitalization partially offsets the negative factors.

Kentucky Farm Bureau mainly writes private-passenger automobile and 
homeowners' insurance that is distributed primarily by direct marketing. The 
company is licensed to operate only in Kentucky.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Downgrade                     To            From
Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
 Counterparty Credit Rating
   Local Currency             BBpi          BBBpi
  Financial Strength Rating
   Local Currency             BBpi          BBBpi


This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based 
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the 
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from 
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit 
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, 
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
