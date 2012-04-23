FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Group 1 Automotive rating to 'BB'
April 23, 2012

TEXT-S&P raises Group 1 Automotive rating to 'BB'

Overview	
     -- U.S. auto retailer Group 1's increased profitability is
sustainable, in our view. 2011 EBITDA margin reached 3.7%; funds from operations
(FFO) to total debt was 25%; and lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA was 3.4x,
down from 4.2x at year end 2010. 	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Group 1 to 'BB' from 	
'BB-' because we believe the company can sustain credit measures in this 	
range. The business risk and financial risk profile is unchanged. 	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that Group 1's financial 	
policy and operating expertise will enable it to maintain credit measures 	
consistent with recent results.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its corporate 	
credit rating on Houston-based Group 1 Automotive Inc. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. We 	
also raised our senior unsecured rating to 'B+' from 'B'; the recovery rating 	
remains '6', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive negligible 	
(0 to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The rating outlook is 	
stable.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Group 1 reflect its "fair" business risk profile and 	
"significant" financial risk profile. 	
	
Group 1 is one of several large consolidators in the highly competitive and 	
very fragmented U.S. auto retailing industry. We assume new-vehicle sales in 	
the U.S. will continue to recover in 2012 and 2013 and that Group 1's 	
financial policy will enable it to maintain leverage around current levels by 	
balancing the use of cash for acquisitions and capital spending. We expect the 	
company to fund its acquisition activity using a combination of free cash flow 	
and mortgage financing. Still, we also assume the company forgoes acquisitions 	
if EBITDA and cash flow weaken.	
	
Group 1's new-vehicle unit sales occur mostly in Texas and Oklahoma (44%), 	
California (14%), and Massachusetts (11%), according to 2011 information, and 	
economic conditions vary in these regions. Group 1 also had dealerships in the 	
U.K. that accounted for 5% of new-vehicle retail units sold in 2011, and this 	
market is much weaker than in the U.S. Group 1's new vehicle sales are heavily 	
weighted toward three manufacturers--Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., 	
and Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.--which together accounted for 54% of Group 1's U.S. 	
new-vehicle sales in 2011. We expect this Japanese brand concentration will 	
rise somewhat in 2012 as these brands recover from the inventory shortfall 	
precipitated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. 	
	
We view Group 1's business risk profile as fair because we expect its 	
resilient business model, with its diverse revenue stream and variable cost 	
structure, to support continued good profitability in the next two years. 	
High-margin revenue generated by its parts and service (P&S) operations--44% 	
of total gross profit in 2011--is relatively stable compared with vehicle 	
sales revenue, which can be volatile. We expect the P&S business to provide a 	
revenue and margin cushion for Group 1, should there be a double-dip 	
recession: This is what happened during the last recession, when same-store 	
vehicle unit sales declined and showed margin pressure from weak pricing.	
	
Group 1's same-store gross profit margin was 15.9% for 2011, reflecting 	
relatively high sales of new- and used-vehicles (83% of revenues) with 	
relatively low margins (6.2% for new same store sales and 7.7% used) and lower 	
P&S sales (13.4% of revenues) with its high 53% margins. Finance and insurance 	
accounts for the balance of revenues, at 3.2%, and has 100% margins but this 	
revenue stream is tied directly to vehicle sales. We expect this revenue mix 	
to remain fairly stable over the next year, and expect the light vehicle auto 	
seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) to grow nearly 12% to 14.2 million 	
units in North America for 2012, exceeding our estimate of the industry 	
replacement level of about 13 million units (last experienced in 2008; 13.2 	
million). We assume consolidated gross profit margin will remain in the 16% 	
area, unless auto sales flatten or decline and the higher margin P&S business 	
becomes a bigger part of revenue mix and profits. We calculate that 	
lease-adjusted leverage for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, was 3.4x, FFO 	
to total debt was 25%, and adjusted free operating cash flow (FOCF) was 	
atypically high at 26.8% of total debt (because of lower working capital 	
uses). In 2012, we expect adjusted debt to EBITDA to reach 3.2x or lower, debt 	
to total capital of 47%, FFO to debt of about 26%, and adjusted FOCF of about 	
15%.	
	
Liquidity	
Group 1's liquidity is "adequate" under our criteria. We believe it has 	
adequate sources of liquidity to cover near-term needs, even in the event of 	
an unforeseen EBITDA decline. Our assessment of Group 1's liquidity profile 	
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect Group 1's sources of liquidity, including cash and credit 	
facility availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 	
months;	
     -- We expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive, even if EBITDA 	
declines more than 15%; and	
     -- In our opinion, Group 1 could absorb a low-probability, high-impact 	
market or operating shock, given its good conversion of EBITDA to cash flow.	
	
At year-end 2011, Group 1's liquidity sources included $15 million of cash on 	
hand and $109.2 million available in a floorplan "offset" account (which we 	
view as highly liquid). We expect the company to generate about $90 million to 	
$100 million of discretionary cash flow for 2012. 	
	
Group 1 also has a revolving credit facility (expiring June 1, 2016), with 21 	
lenders including four manufacturer-affiliated finance companies. The 	
revolver, availability of which is limited based upon a borrowing base 	
calculation within certain debt covenants, consists of two tranches: 	
     -- $1.1 billion for vehicle inventory floorplan financing; as of Dec. 31, 	
2011, Group 1 had $109.2 million of immediately available funds of a total 	
$490.3 million available. 	
     -- $250 million for working capital, including acquisitions; as of Dec. 	
31, it had $225.7 million available under the acquisition line. Up to one-half 	
of the acquisition line can be borrowed in either euros or pounds sterling. 	
	
The capacity under the two tranches can be re-designated within the overall 	
$1.35 billion commitment, subject to the original limits of a minimum of $1.1 	
billion for the floorplan line and maximum of $250 million for the acquisition 	
line. Group 1 was in compliance with the financial covenants under all its 	
debt and lease agreements as of Dec. 31, 2011, and, in our view, had a 	
reasonable cushion for underperformance.	
	
Group 1 has two other credit facilities:	
     -- $150 million facility, due December 2012, with Ford Motor Credit Co. 	
LLC (FMCC) to finance new-vehicle purchases from Ford Motor Co. We assume this 	
will be rolled over. Group 1 had $42.4 million available at Dec. 31, 2012, 	
under its FMCC facility.	
     -- $43 million real estate (mortgage) term loan credit facility with Bank 	
of America N.A. and other lenders, with the right to expand to $75 million on 	
fulfilling certain conditions. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Group 1 had borrowings of 	
$41 million under this facility, which expires December 2015.	
	
Group 1 pays a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders--$11.2 million in 	
2011--which we expect to be raised in line with earnings growth. The board of 	
directors authorized a share repurchase program; at the end of 2011 Group 1 	
had $16.7 million of authorization remaining under the $50 million program.	
	
We expect Group 1 to continue acquiring dealerships in 2012 on an 	
opportunistic basis. We expect these acquisitions to be funded with cash from 	
operations, the revolving acquisition credit line, or mortgage debt. In 2011, 	
Group 1 acquired six domestic, four import, and four luxury franchises for 	
which it invested $159.6 million, to generate $563 million in annual revenues.	
	
Group 1 expects to spend about $55 million on capital investments in 2012, 	
including $15 million for P&S expansion initiatives; we view this amount as 	
consistent with the rating and recent spending levels.	
	
We consider auto retailers' floor-plan borrowings more akin to trade payables 	
than to debt because of the borrowings' indefinite maturities, high 	
loan-to-value ratios, and widespread availability, and because manufacturer 	
subsidies largely offset borrowing costs.	
	
Recovery analysis	
Group 1's unsecured convertible senior notes are rated 'B+' (two notches lower 	
than the 'BB' corporate credit rating on the company), and the recovery rating 	
is '6', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive negligible (0 to 	
10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery 	
analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Group 1, to be 	
published following this report on RatingsDirect.)	
	
Outlook	
Our rating outlook on Group 1 is stable, reflecting our assumption that its 	
improved performance through operating efficiencies, in combination with its 	
diverse revenue stream and brand mix, will enable the company to generate 	
discretionary free cash flow (i.e., after capital expenditures and dividends) 	
and maintain credit ratios consistent with our assumptions for the rating, 	
even if the U.S. economy falters in the year ahead. We assume Group 1 will 	
pursue a financial policy that will balance business expansion and shareholder 	
returns with lease-adjusted leverage of near 3.0x and FFO to total debt of 25% 	
or better in the year ahead. 	
	
We could lower our rating if aggressive financial policies lead to leverage 	
exceeding 3.5x or FFO to total debt falling below 25%, or if we believe Group 	
1 will not report free cash flow in the year ahead. This could occur if 	
aggressive debt-financed acquisitions led to higher debt, and if adjusted 	
EBITDA for any 12 month period were to drop to $230 million or lower leading 	
to leverage of 3.5x. We could also lower the rating if the slow economic 	
recovery reverses course, leading to declining revenues the company cannot 	
offset with cost controls.	
	
We could raise our rating if we believe Group 1 can produce, on a sustained 	
basis, lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA below 3.0x and FFO to total debt of 	
better than 25%. This would likely require higher profitability or a more 	
constrained growth strategy and financial policy than we currently assume. In 	
addition, we would need to view Group 1's business profile as satisfactory, 	
including permanently improved profitability.	
	
Ratings List	
Group 1 Automotive Inc.	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Corporate Credit Rating                 BB/Stable/--       BB-/Stable/--	
	
 Senior Unsecured                       B+                 B	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6

