TEXT-S&P raises Group 1 Automotive rating to 'BB'

Overview -- U.S. auto retailer Group 1's increased profitability is sustainable, in our view. 2011 EBITDA margin reached 3.7%; funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was 25%; and lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA was 3.4x, down from 4.2x at year end 2010. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Group 1 to 'BB' from 'BB-' because we believe the company can sustain credit measures in this range. The business risk and financial risk profile is unchanged. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that Group 1's financial policy and operating expertise will enable it to maintain credit measures consistent with recent results. Rating Action On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its corporate credit rating on Houston-based Group 1 Automotive Inc. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. We also raised our senior unsecured rating to 'B+' from 'B'; the recovery rating remains '6', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive negligible (0 to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on Group 1 reflect its "fair" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. Group 1 is one of several large consolidators in the highly competitive and very fragmented U.S. auto retailing industry. We assume new-vehicle sales in the U.S. will continue to recover in 2012 and 2013 and that Group 1's financial policy will enable it to maintain leverage around current levels by balancing the use of cash for acquisitions and capital spending. We expect the company to fund its acquisition activity using a combination of free cash flow and mortgage financing. Still, we also assume the company forgoes acquisitions if EBITDA and cash flow weaken. Group 1's new-vehicle unit sales occur mostly in Texas and Oklahoma (44%), California (14%), and Massachusetts (11%), according to 2011 information, and economic conditions vary in these regions. Group 1 also had dealerships in the U.K. that accounted for 5% of new-vehicle retail units sold in 2011, and this market is much weaker than in the U.S. Group 1's new vehicle sales are heavily weighted toward three manufacturers--Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., and Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.--which together accounted for 54% of Group 1's U.S. new-vehicle sales in 2011. We expect this Japanese brand concentration will rise somewhat in 2012 as these brands recover from the inventory shortfall precipitated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. We view Group 1's business risk profile as fair because we expect its resilient business model, with its diverse revenue stream and variable cost structure, to support continued good profitability in the next two years. High-margin revenue generated by its parts and service (P&S) operations--44% of total gross profit in 2011--is relatively stable compared with vehicle sales revenue, which can be volatile. We expect the P&S business to provide a revenue and margin cushion for Group 1, should there be a double-dip recession: This is what happened during the last recession, when same-store vehicle unit sales declined and showed margin pressure from weak pricing. Group 1's same-store gross profit margin was 15.9% for 2011, reflecting relatively high sales of new- and used-vehicles (83% of revenues) with relatively low margins (6.2% for new same store sales and 7.7% used) and lower P&S sales (13.4% of revenues) with its high 53% margins. Finance and insurance accounts for the balance of revenues, at 3.2%, and has 100% margins but this revenue stream is tied directly to vehicle sales. We expect this revenue mix to remain fairly stable over the next year, and expect the light vehicle auto seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) to grow nearly 12% to 14.2 million units in North America for 2012, exceeding our estimate of the industry replacement level of about 13 million units (last experienced in 2008; 13.2 million). We assume consolidated gross profit margin will remain in the 16% area, unless auto sales flatten or decline and the higher margin P&S business becomes a bigger part of revenue mix and profits. We calculate that lease-adjusted leverage for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, was 3.4x, FFO to total debt was 25%, and adjusted free operating cash flow (FOCF) was atypically high at 26.8% of total debt (because of lower working capital uses). In 2012, we expect adjusted debt to EBITDA to reach 3.2x or lower, debt to total capital of 47%, FFO to debt of about 26%, and adjusted FOCF of about 15%. Liquidity Group 1's liquidity is "adequate" under our criteria. We believe it has adequate sources of liquidity to cover near-term needs, even in the event of an unforeseen EBITDA decline. Our assessment of Group 1's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect Group 1's sources of liquidity, including cash and credit facility availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months; -- We expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 15%; and -- In our opinion, Group 1 could absorb a low-probability, high-impact market or operating shock, given its good conversion of EBITDA to cash flow. At year-end 2011, Group 1's liquidity sources included $15 million of cash on hand and $109.2 million available in a floorplan "offset" account (which we view as highly liquid). We expect the company to generate about $90 million to $100 million of discretionary cash flow for 2012. Group 1 also has a revolving credit facility (expiring June 1, 2016), with 21 lenders including four manufacturer-affiliated finance companies. The revolver, availability of which is limited based upon a borrowing base calculation within certain debt covenants, consists of two tranches: -- $1.1 billion for vehicle inventory floorplan financing; as of Dec. 31, 2011, Group 1 had $109.2 million of immediately available funds of a total $490.3 million available. -- $250 million for working capital, including acquisitions; as of Dec. 31, it had $225.7 million available under the acquisition line. Up to one-half of the acquisition line can be borrowed in either euros or pounds sterling. The capacity under the two tranches can be re-designated within the overall $1.35 billion commitment, subject to the original limits of a minimum of $1.1 billion for the floorplan line and maximum of $250 million for the acquisition line. Group 1 was in compliance with the financial covenants under all its debt and lease agreements as of Dec. 31, 2011, and, in our view, had a reasonable cushion for underperformance. Group 1 has two other credit facilities: -- $150 million facility, due December 2012, with Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC (FMCC) to finance new-vehicle purchases from Ford Motor Co. We assume this will be rolled over. Group 1 had $42.4 million available at Dec. 31, 2012, under its FMCC facility. -- $43 million real estate (mortgage) term loan credit facility with Bank of America N.A. and other lenders, with the right to expand to $75 million on fulfilling certain conditions. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Group 1 had borrowings of $41 million under this facility, which expires December 2015. Group 1 pays a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders--$11.2 million in 2011--which we expect to be raised in line with earnings growth. The board of directors authorized a share repurchase program; at the end of 2011 Group 1 had $16.7 million of authorization remaining under the $50 million program. We expect Group 1 to continue acquiring dealerships in 2012 on an opportunistic basis. We expect these acquisitions to be funded with cash from operations, the revolving acquisition credit line, or mortgage debt. In 2011, Group 1 acquired six domestic, four import, and four luxury franchises for which it invested $159.6 million, to generate $563 million in annual revenues. Group 1 expects to spend about $55 million on capital investments in 2012, including $15 million for P&S expansion initiatives; we view this amount as consistent with the rating and recent spending levels. We consider auto retailers' floor-plan borrowings more akin to trade payables than to debt because of the borrowings' indefinite maturities, high loan-to-value ratios, and widespread availability, and because manufacturer subsidies largely offset borrowing costs. Recovery analysis Group 1's unsecured convertible senior notes are rated 'B+' (two notches lower than the 'BB' corporate credit rating on the company), and the recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive negligible (0 to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Group 1, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.) Outlook Our rating outlook on Group 1 is stable, reflecting our assumption that its improved performance through operating efficiencies, in combination with its diverse revenue stream and brand mix, will enable the company to generate discretionary free cash flow (i.e., after capital expenditures and dividends) and maintain credit ratios consistent with our assumptions for the rating, even if the U.S. economy falters in the year ahead. We assume Group 1 will pursue a financial policy that will balance business expansion and shareholder returns with lease-adjusted leverage of near 3.0x and FFO to total debt of 25% or better in the year ahead. We could lower our rating if aggressive financial policies lead to leverage exceeding 3.5x or FFO to total debt falling below 25%, or if we believe Group 1 will not report free cash flow in the year ahead. This could occur if aggressive debt-financed acquisitions led to higher debt, and if adjusted EBITDA for any 12 month period were to drop to $230 million or lower leading to leverage of 3.5x. We could also lower the rating if the slow economic recovery reverses course, leading to declining revenues the company cannot offset with cost controls. We could raise our rating if we believe Group 1 can produce, on a sustained basis, lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA below 3.0x and FFO to total debt of better than 25%. This would likely require higher profitability or a more constrained growth strategy and financial policy than we currently assume. In addition, we would need to view Group 1's business profile as satisfactory, including permanently improved profitability. Ratings List Group 1 Automotive Inc. Upgraded To From Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB-/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured B+ B Recovery Rating 6 6