September 18, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 18 - Rating Action
On Aug 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its counterparty 
credit and financial strength ratings on New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance 
Co. and New Jersey Re-Insurance Co. to 'BBBpi' from 'Api'.

Rationale
The ratings action reflects the companies' deteriorating operating performance 
and significant geographic concentration, as more than 95% of their direct 
premiums are in New Jersey, which subjects them to substantial weather-related 
losses, market, legal, and regulatory risks. Both companies' strong 
capitalization and their broad product offerings partially offset the negative 
factors.

New Jersey Manufacturers commenced operations in 1913 and was founded by 
factory owners who wanted to purchase insurance from a reliable, local, 
safety-oriented carrier. The company markets on a direct basis and provides 
private-passenger auto, workers' compensation, homeowners', and commercial 
auto insurance.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Downgrade                        To             From
 New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
 New Jersey Re-Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
  Counterparty Credit Rating
   Local Currency                BBBpi          Api
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                 BBBpi          Api


This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based 
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the 
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from 
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit 
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, 
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

