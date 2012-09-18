FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 18 - Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its counterparty 
credit and financial strength ratings on North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual 
Insurance Co. (NC Farm Bureau) to 'BBBpi' from 'Api'.

Rationale
The ratings action reflects the company's deteriorating operating performance 
and significant geographic concentration in North Carolina, which makes it 
more susceptible to severe weather-related events in the region. In 2011, NC 
Farm Bureau experienced a significant decline in operating profitability, 
registering a $303 million loss from underwriting activities. The company's 
strong capitalization and dominant market position in North Carolina partially 
offset the negative factors.

NC Farm Bureau was founded in 1953 with other North Carolina Farm Bureau 
members and has since built a significant market share in the state. Based in 
Raleigh, NC Farm Bureau now provides insurance for farm and nonfarm 
policyholders in all 100 counties of North Carolina. NC Farm Bureau group 
(with group net premiums earned of more than $688 million in 2010) also 
consists of Farm Bureau Insurance of North Carolina Inc. (unrated), all the 
business of which is reinsured to NC Farm Bureau.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Downgrade                            To           From
 North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
  Counterparty Credit Rating
   Local Currency                    BBBpi        Api
  Financial Strength Rating
   Local Currency                    BBBpi        Api


This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based 
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the 
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from 
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit 
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, 
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
