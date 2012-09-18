FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Tennessee Farmers Mutual Insurance Co
September 18, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Tennessee Farmers Mutual Insurance Co

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 18 - Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its counterparty 
credit and financial strength ratings on Tennessee Farmers Mutual Insurance 
Co. and Tennessee Farmers Assurance Co. (collectively Tennessee Farmers) to 
'BBpi' from 'BBBpi'.

Rationale
The downgrade of Tennessee Farmers reflects the deterioration in the company's 
operating performance. Since 2008, the company has not realized underwriting 
profitability, and for 2011 the trend worsened with a net underwriting loss of 
$268 million. Although the significant losses in 2011 may be widely attributed 
to increased storm activity, they come as part of a broader deterioration in 
operating performance that preceded the year. In addition, the company's 100% 
geographic concentration in Tennessee makes it more susceptible to severe 
weather-related events in the region. The group's strong capitalization 
partially offsets the negative factors.

Tennessee Farmers, which markets its insurance products primarily through 
direct marketing, commenced operations in 1948.

Ratings List
Downgrade                         To                 From
 Tennessee Farmers Mutual Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
 Tennessee Farmers Assurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
  Counterparty Credit Rating
   Local Currency                 BBpi               BBBpi
  Financial Strength Rating
   Local Currency                 BBpi               BBBpi


This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based 
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the 
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from 
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit 
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, 
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

