TEXT-S&P rates Texas Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. 'BBBpi'
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Texas Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. 'BBBpi'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 18 - Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBBpi' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings to Texas Farm Bureau Mutual 
Insurance Co. and its subsidiary Texas Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co.

Rationale
The company, a member of Texas Farm Bureau Group, assumes risk through a 100% 
quota-share contract with its affiliates Texas Farm Bureau Underwriters, Texas 
Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co., and Farm Bureau County Mutual Insurance 
Co. of Texas.

The ratings reflect the group's strong capitalization and good liquidity 
position. The group has a solid investment position as well, with assets 
invested primarily in high-grade bonds and short-term investments comprising 
87% of its portfolio. Offsetting these positive factors are high geographic 
concentration in Texas and modest operating performance as seen by a five-year 
(2007-2011) average combined ratio of 102.2%.

Texas Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. commenced operations in 1950. Its 
business includes homeowners, farm owners, fire and allied lines, and inland 
marine coverage on direct and assumed bases.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
New Rating
 Texas Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
 Texas Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
  Counterparty Credit Rating
   Local Currency                        BBBpi
  Financial Strength Rating
   Local Currency                        BBBpi


This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based 
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the 
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from 
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit 
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, 
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
