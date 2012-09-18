TEXT-S&P rates Texas Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. 'BBBpi'

Sept 18 - Rating Action On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBBpi' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings to Texas Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. and its subsidiary Texas Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co. Rationale The company, a member of Texas Farm Bureau Group, assumes risk through a 100% quota-share contract with its affiliates Texas Farm Bureau Underwriters, Texas Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co., and Farm Bureau County Mutual Insurance Co. of Texas. The ratings reflect the group's strong capitalization and good liquidity position. The group has a solid investment position as well, with assets invested primarily in high-grade bonds and short-term investments comprising 87% of its portfolio. Offsetting these positive factors are high geographic concentration in Texas and modest operating performance as seen by a five-year (2007-2011) average combined ratio of 102.2%. Texas Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. commenced operations in 1950. Its business includes homeowners, farm owners, fire and allied lines, and inland marine coverage on direct and assumed bases. Related Criteria And Research Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011 Ratings List New Rating Texas Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) Texas Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBBpi Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBBpi This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, or completeness of any information used. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.