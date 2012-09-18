FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P says global demand for replacement tires is down
September 18, 2012

TEXT-S&P says global demand for replacement tires is down

Sept 18 - As the world economy has slowed, so has demand in the largest
segment of tire manufacturing: the replacement industry. Consumers have been
driving less and cutting back on their tire purchases. The underlying reasons
for this shift in behavior include stubbornly high unemployment, prevailing
economic uncertainty, and rising fuel prices, according to a recent report by
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
     "U.S. replacement tire shipments in 2011 accounted for over 80% of the 
overall industry, but we expect shipments to fall about 2% in 2012," said 
credit analyst Lawrence Orlowski. "And with the weak global economic forecast, 
there's not much hope that demand for replacement tires will increase any time 
soon," he added. Standard & Poor's economist expects GDP growth of just 2.1% 
in the U.S. this year and only 1.8% in 2013--and our expectations for another 
U.S. recession remain at about 25%. The picture in Europe is gloomier, as 
Southern Europe is in midst of serious downturn and even the stronger northern 
region appears to be succumbing to the spreading weakness. "We expect 
replacement tire shipments to fall 5% to 10% in Europe in 2012," he said.
   
