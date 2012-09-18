TEXT-Fitch rates Banco Santander Chile's notes 'A+(exp)'

Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings assigns an expected long-term foreign currency rating of 'A+(exp)' to Banco Santander Chile's (BSC) USD750MM senior fixed rate notes due 2022. The rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. This expected rating assigned to BSC's new debt issuance corresponds to the bank's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and ranks equal to other senior unsecured debt. BSC's IDRs are driven by its intrinsic credit quality (Viability rating), which reflects its strong franchise in Chile, sound asset quality, adequate capitalization and very strong profitability, and ample liquidity that benefits from a large base of retail deposits. In addition, BSC has significantly reduced its refinancing risk, building an ample structural liquidity buffer. The Negative Outlook on the IDR reflects the potential loss of confidence or reputation for the subsidiary, in case Spain and the parent's financial condition continues to deteriorate, though Fitch notes that so far the subsidiary has been perceived by the market, to a large extent, to be independent from its parent (see 'Fitch Takes Actions on Banco Santander's Latin American Subsidiaries', dated June 13, 2012, available at 'www.fitchratings.com'). BSC's Fitch IDR of 'A+' is three notches above its parent's, Banco Santander Spain ('BBB+', Negative Outlook), as in Fitch's opinion, BSC is, to a large extent, ring-fenced from its parent. Fitch currently rates BSC as follows: --Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs 'A+'; Outlook Negative; --Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs 'F1'; --Viability rating 'a+'; --Support rating '1'; --Support rating floor 'A-'; --Long-term national rating 'AAA(cl)'; Outlook Negative; --Short-term national rating 'N1+(cl)'; --Senior unsecured bonds 'A+' and national long-term rating 'AAA(cl)'; --Subordinated bonds national long-term rating 'AA(cl)'; --National equity rating 'Primera Clase nivel 1'. Contact: Primary Analyst Santiago Gallo Director +54-11-5235-8137 Fitch Argentina Calificadora de Riesgo S.A. Sarmiento 663 - piso 7 - C1041AAM Buenos Aires, Argentina Secondary Analyst Eduardo Santibanez Senior Director +56-2-499-33-07 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Fitch Takes Actions on Banco Santander's Latin American Subsidiaries' (June 13, 2012); --'Rating Foreign Banking Subsidiaries Higher than Parent Banks and Parent Bank Holding Companies' (June 12, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Foreign Banking Subsidiaries Higher Than Parent Banks or Bank Holding Companies Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Criteria Regulatory Form NRSRO Terms Of Use Endorsement Policy Privacy Policy Code of Ethics Site Index Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Tools Products and Services Fitch Training