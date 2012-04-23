TEXT-S&P revises Jones Group outlook to stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Credit measures for U.S. apparel company Jones Group were weaker than we anticipated, because of lower EBITDA for fiscal 2011 and higher adjusted debt levels. -- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating and revising the outlook to stable from positive. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation for modest EBITDA growth and leverage to decline to the high-3x area for fiscal 2012. Rating Action On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Bristol, Pa.-based Jones Group Inc. and revised the outlook to stable from positive. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' issue-level rating on the company's unsecured debt. The recovery rating is unchanged at '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The outlook revision to stable from positive reflects our view that the company's credit metrics were weaker than we anticipated at year-end 2011 and will remain below our benchmark for upgrade for the next year. Year-end 2011 adjusted leverage of 4.3x was higher than our forecast for leverage to decline below 4x, primarily due to lower EBITDA and higher adjusted debt levels, including our adjustment for operating leases. Our ratings reflect our view that the company's financial risk profile is "aggressive" due to the company's high leverage and moderate financial policies. In addition, we believe the company's business risk profile will continue to be "fair," given the very competitive nature of the apparel and footwear businesses, and the company's concentration in the department store channel. We also factor into our business risk assessment the company's scale and portfolio of well-recognized brands, and its product portfolio diversity. The ratings also reflect the company's continued ability to generate positive cash flow despite still weak economic conditions. Year-end 2011 credit metrics for Jones were weaker than our expectations, owing to a combination of higher adjusted debt levels and lower EBITDA. The company's debt levels increased following its debt offering in March 2011, and its operating lease obligations rose following its acquisition of Kurt Geiger in June 2011. The company's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage increased to about 4.3x at fiscal year-end 2011 (compared with 2.8x one year ago). Similarly, the company's funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt cash flow metric of about 19% for fiscal 2011 was down from about 28% one year ago. As such, the company's credit metrics are in line with indicative ratios for an "aggressive" financial risk profile. These credit measures include debt-to-EBITDA leverage of 4x to 5x and FFO to total debt of 12% to 20%. For the next year, we expect modest improvement in the company's credit metrics, with leverage declining to the 4x area primarily due to higher EBITDA levels. Our forecast for 2012 incorporates the following assumptions: -- Our expectation is for Jones to continue to generate adequate cash flow despite headwinds from weak global economic conditions and higher cost of goods continuing through the first half of 2012. -- Modest sales growth in the low-single-digit area includes full year contribution from Kurt Geiger. -- Adjusted EBITDA margin increases modestly to the 10% area (was 9.3% for fiscal 2011), reflecting operating leverage from higher sales levels and some benefit from lower costs beginning in the second half of 2012. -- Funds from operations remain over $200 million. -- Capital expenditures of about $90 million, roughly in line with historically levels. -- Debt levels remain relatively stable and the company funds the purchase of the remaining 45% stake in Stuart Weitzman Holdings LLC with cash sources (about $200 million). With about $3.8 billion in annual sales for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, Jones continues to have good market position as a major player in women's apparel and accessories. The company's product offering is diversified across a number of brands covering a broad range price points and offered in various channels of distribution. By offering several key brands, Jones can more effectively service its large national retail customers who are looking for fewer vendors to supply a broader array of products. We believe the company's June 2010 acquisition of Stuart Weitzman (55% interest for $180 million in cash) will augment its footwear offerings and position in the luxury department store and specialty store channel. However, Jones' customer concentration is a risk to the rating, especially within the department store channel. Liquidity We believe that Jones has strong liquidity, with sources of cash that are likely to exceed uses for the next 12 months. Cash sources include surplus cash, funds from operations, and availability under the revolving credit facility. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company's $650 million secured revolving credit facility was undrawn ($384 million in availability; matures in April 2016) and its cash balance was about $239 million. We expect FFO to remain over $200 million and continue to cover cash uses including capital expenditures and dividends. The company does not have any term debt maturing until 2014. Jones has covenant-light terms on its revolving credit facility, for which a minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio of 1 to 1 is triggered if availability under the credit facility falls to less that 10%. Our liquidity expectations are as follows: -- We see coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.5x for the next 12 months. -- We expect net sources to be positive even with a 30% drop in EBITDA. -- We expect availability under the company's secured credit facility to remain well above the threshold that would trigger a fixed-charge coverage covenant. -- The company would likely be able to absorb low-probability shocks, based on positive cash flow and current cash sources. -- In our assessment, the company has well-established and solid relationships with banks and a generally high standing in the credit markets. -- Also, we believe the company's management would prudently ensure continued strong liquidity and be able to anticipate setbacks. Recovery analysis The issue-level rating on Jones' unsecured debt is 'B+' (one notch below the corporate credit rating), and the recovery rating is '5', indicating the expectation for modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Jones published on RatingsDirect on March 29, 2012. Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect Jones' cash flow generation to remain adequate over the next year despite the soft economic recovery and retail environment. We could raise the ratings if Jones has positive EBITDA growth and is able to reduce leverage to the low- to mid-3x area. For this to occur, EBITDA would need to increase about 24%. However, we could lower our rating if leverage were to rise to the 5x level, possibly as a result of a weaker-than-expected operating performance, leveraged share repurchases, or acquisition activity. EBITDA would need to fall about 13% for this to occur. Ratings List Rating affirmed; Outlook revised To From Jones Group Inc. Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- BB-/Positive/-- Rating affirmed; Recovery rating unchanged Jones Group Inc. Senior unsecured B+ Recovery rating 5 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)