#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: European leveraged loans are doing well

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 18 - The turmoil in the European sovereign and financial institution
debt markets may be easing, which is good news considering that billions of
euros in leveraged loans will need to be refinanced through 2017, according to a
report just published on RatingsDirect. The report, titled "Refinancing European
Leveraged Loans May Get Easier," says that the Sept. 6 announcement that the
European Central Bank will purchase unlimited amounts of European sovereign debt
in the secondary market appears to have calmed the debt markets somewhat. And
the Sept. 12 decision by the German constitutional court to back the European
Stability 
Mechanism likely brought additional relief to the markets. (Watch the related 
CreditMatters TV segment of "Capital Markets Update," dated Sept. 14, 2012.)

The news has not gone unnoticed by European high-yield bond and leveraged loan 
investors. By one market-based measure, trading in the European syndicated 
loan market has been pretty liquid despite this year's economic turmoil. 
Perhaps this is not surprising because credit quality has actually improved 
for some issuers with leveraged loans in the market.


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

