TEXT-Fitch: U.S. LBO activity simmering as tax cut expirations loom
September 18, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: U.S. LBO activity simmering as tax cut expirations loom

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 18 - Leveraged buyout (LBO) activity has not exhibited the hectic pace
many had expected this year, but Fitch Ratings believes buyout action could pick
up as 2012 draws to a close.

To be sure, total invested capital by private equity firms totaled just over
$105 billion in 2012, down 66% from $345 billion in 2011. But while buyout
volumes remain low, add-on activity has seen a pick up and represents nearly 50%
of all private equity activity.

Private equity firms' investable cash levels remain high from strong capital
raising efforts over the past couple of quarters. Furthermore, the U.S. debt
capital markets continue to remain an attractive financing source for double-B
and most single-B speculative grades borrowers. Lastly, with a significant
inventory of private equity backed companies sitting in portfolios and tax cuts
set to expire on Jan. 1, the secondary market could also experience stronger
activity through the rest of 2012 and into 2013.

Through August, LBO loan issuance totaled just $20 billion. By comparison, LBO
issuance totaled $47 billion at the same point last year. These totals remain a
far cry from the peak of the LBO market when $207 billion of LBO loans were
issued in 2007. Private equity firms remain focused on companies in
manufacturing, retail, technology, and healthcare sectors.

We believe the forward loan calendar could get a boost as the Carlyle Group
recently announced the purchase of the Getty Images, Hamilton Sunstrand, and the
auto paint division of DuPont. The Carlyle Group has been one of the most active
private equity firms, with 19 deals worth nearly $14.1 billion over the past 12
months, according to Thomson Reuters rankings.

Those LBO deals that have hit the loan market recently have shown a number of
surprising structural trends. First, the size of the average buyout sizes
continues to decrease and has totaled approximately $250 million in 2012. It
appears for now that the days of the $10 billion to $20 billion LBO have all but
disappeared. Most private equity firms continue to focus on medium sized deals
in the $1 billion to $2 billion range. Second, structures continue to loosen.
Total leverage multiples on LBO deals have steadily increased to 5.5x today from
5.0x at the end of 2011. We note the average equity contribution for LBOs
continues to drop to just under 35% in the third quarter of 2012 from
approximately 40% in second quarter and 45% in first quarter. During the height
of the credit crisis, equity contributions topped 50%.

Recent trends in the buyout sector are likely to have important credit
implications for companies in the speculative grade sector. Strong demand for
loans continues to push institutional loan spreads lower. Single-B institutional
loan spreads have decreased from 575 basis points in late 2011 to 450 basis
points today. This should help spur buyout activity in the near term as private
equity sponsors are better able to leverage their returns on invested equity. At
the same time, companies should benefit from the interest cost savings, at least
until interest rates begin to rise. We are also mindful that LBO related debt
levels continue to increase. In a slow growth and fragile economic environment,
many speculative grade borrowers may find deleveraging ever more challenging.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.

The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

