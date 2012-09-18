FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Local TV corporate credit rating to 'B'
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Local TV corporate credit rating to 'B'

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S.-based TV station owner Local TV plans on upsizing its term loan 
debt by $70 million to pay a dividend.
     -- As a result, pro forma debt to trailing-eight-quarter average EBITDA 
increases to 6.5x from 5.5x, above our 6x threshold previously set for the 
'B+' corporate credit rating.
     -- We are downgrading the company to 'B' from 'B+'. In addition, we are 
revising our recovery ratings on the company's senior secured and senior 
unsecured debt.
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Local TV's liquidity 
will remain adequate and that leverage will remain high.

Rating Action
On Sept. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 
credit rating on Newport, Ky.-based Local TV LLC and operating subsidiary 
Local TV Finance LLC (which we analyze on a consolidated basis) to 'B' from 
'B+'. The rating outlook is stable.

In addition, we revised our recovery rating on the company's senior secured 
debt to '2' from '1' (90% to 100% recovery expectation) and lowered our 
ratings on the senior secured debt to 'B+' from 'BB', in accordance with our 
notching criteria for a '2' recovery rating. The senior secured debt consists 
of a $250.8 million term loan (including the $70 million addition) and an 
undrawn $15 million revolving credit facility due 2015.

We also revised our recovery rating on Local TV Finance LLC's senior unsecured 
notes to '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery 
for noteholders in the event of a payment default, from '5' (10% to 30% 
recovery expectation). The issue-level rating on the debt was lowered to 
'CCC+' (two notches below the 'B' corporate credit rating) from 'B', in 
accordance with our notching criteria for a '6' recovery rating.

The revision of the recovery ratings reflects our inclusion of more debt at 
default than we used in our previous simulated default scenario, which results 
in a lower estimated recovery for lenders.

Rationale
The corporate credit rating on Local TV is based on our expectation that the 
company will be able to maintain adequate liquidity despite its high leverage. 
We consider the company's business risk profile "fair" (based on our 
criteria), reflecting the company's leading news ratings in its markets and 
EBITDA margin that compares favorably with its peers'. Local TV's pro forma 
ratio of lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA of 6.8x (6.5x lease-adjusted debt to 
trailing-eight-quarter average EBITDA) underpins our view of the company's 
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."

Local TV operates a portfolio of 10 TV stations, indicating only modest 
diversification, with a revenue concentration in CBS-affiliated stations. Its 
CBS affiliates stations account for almost half of the company's revenues. 
Although CBS has led all the networks in total households for nine of the past 
10 years, the concentration still leaves Local TV vulnerable to declines in 
the network's audience ratings. Local TV's advertising revenue is highly 
sensitive to economic downturns and election cycles. EBITDA can swing as much 
as 20% up and down in election and nonelection years, respectively. Local TV's 
stations have either a No. 1 or No. 2 news ranking in most of their markets, 
which is important to stations' profitability and to their ability to attract 
political advertising, and contributes to our assessment of the company's 
business risk profile as "fair." Despite the company's good news position and 
major network affiliations, its business is subject to long-term secular 
trends of fragmenting viewership and increasing audience engagement with 
Internet-based entertainment. 

Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue will grow at a high-teens 
percent rate in the second half of 2012, reflecting low-single-digit percent 
growth in core advertising, healthy growth in retransmission revenue, and a 
return of significant political advertising in the current presidential 
election year. We also expect EBITDA to grow in excess of 50% in the second 
half of 2012 as a result of growth in high-margin political and retransmission 
revenue. In 2013, we expect revenue to decline at a low-single-digit percent 
rate and EBITDA to decline by 10% to 15%, with the decline in political 
advertising revenue more than offsetting low-single-digit percent growth in 
core local and national advertising revenue and further robust growth in 
retransmission revenue. The company's EBITDA margin, in our view, could expand 
to roughly the 40% area by the end of 2012 before contracting nearly 400 basis 
points (bps) in 2013. We expect television operating expenses will continue to 
grow at a low-single-digit percent rate. We also assume that the company's TV 
stations will continue to rank No. 1 or No. 2 in news ratings and that CBS 
will retain its primetime leadership position.

In the second quarter, Local TV's operating performance was better than our 
base-case expectations. Revenue and EBITDA increased 15% and 32%, 
respectively, led by growth in retransmission and political advertising 
revenue and 3% core revenue growth. However, because of lower political 
revenue when compared with the prior-year period, the EBITDA margin declined 
about 150 bps to 35.7% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. The margin 
compares favorably with most peers'. 

Local TV's pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA declined to 6.8x based on EBITDA 
as of June 30, 2012, from 6.9x in the same period last year, because of lower 
debt balances despite the addition of $70 million of term loan debt. This 
figure is above the 5.7x leverage figure prior to the debt-financed dividend. 
The company's adjusted debt to EBITDA is consistent with our financial risk 
indicative ratio of more than 5x for a "highly leveraged" financial profile. 
The company's pro forma adjusted debt to trailing-eight-quarter average EBITDA 
was high at 6.5x as of June 30, 2012. Local TV's pro forma EBITDA coverage of 
interest for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, remained thin at 2.3x, roughly 
even with the year-ago period. We expect debt to trailing-eight-quarter 
average EBITDA to recede to roughly 6x over the next year and that EBITDA 
coverage of interest will improve to the mid-2x area.

Local TV has manageable working capital and capital spending needs. The 
company converted 45% of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow in the 12 months 
ended June 30, 2012. This was down from 57% a year ago, because of lower 
political revenue in the 12-month period than the prior year, which included 
2010 midterm election ad revenue. We expect the company to convert about 45% 
to 50% of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow in 2013.

Liquidity
Local TV has "adequate" liquidity, in our view, to cover its needs over the 
next 12 to 18 months. Our assessment of Local TV's liquidity profile 
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
     -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12-18 
months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more.
     -- We expect that net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA 
declines 15% to 20%.
     -- We expect that the company would be able to maintain covenant 
compliance even with a 15% to 20% decrease in EBITDA.
     -- Local TV has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment.

Liquidity sources are limited to pro forma cash balances of about $12.9 
million and an unused $15 million revolving credit facility due 2015. We also 
expect the company to generate about $50 million to $55 million in funds from 
operations in 2012 and $40 million to $45 million in 2013. Uses of liquidity 
include moderate working capital and capital spending needs of about $10 
million to $15 million combined, in 2012 and 2013. We also expect the company 
will use proceeds from the proposed additional term loan to pay a $70 million 
dividend in 2012. Based on these expectations, we believe the company will 
generate a discretionary cash flow deficit of about $25 million to $30 million 
in 2012 and positive discretionary cash flow of about $30 million to $40 
million in 2013. 

The non-extended portion of the company's term loan, $1.5 million pro forma 
for the transaction, matures in May 2013. The remaining debt matures in 2015. 
The term loan contains no financial covenants, but the revolving credit 
facility has a 4.5x maximum senior secured leverage incurrence test governing 
its utilization, with no further step downs. As of June 30, 2012, the company 
had an adequate margin of compliance, and we expect that it will be able to 
maintain full access to its revolving credit facility.

Recovery analysis
We rate Local TV Finance LLC's senior secured credit facilities 'B+' (one 
notch higher than the corporate credit rating) with a '2' recovery rating. The 
'2' recovery rating reflects our view that lenders would experience 
substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We rate 
the company's senior unsecured notes 'CCC+' (two notches below the corporate 
credit rating) with a recovery rating of '6', indicating the likelihood of 
negligible (0% to 10%) recovery. (For the complete recovery analysis, see 
Standard & Poor's recovery report on Local TV, to be published on 
RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.)

Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Local TV's liquidity will 
remain adequate despite the company's high leverage.

We regard an upgrade and downgrade as equally unlikely over the next year. We 
could raise the rating over the intermediate term if the company maintains an 
adequate margin of compliance with covenants and reduces debt to average 
trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA below 6x on a sustained basis, while 
articulating a commitment to keep leverage at this level. We currently view 
this as unlikely, given our expectation of additional dividends in the future. 
This scenario would likely involve the company growing core revenue at a 
low-single-digit percent rate, coupled with political revenue of about $25 
million in 2012 and robust growth in retransmission revenue. We could lower 
the rating if the company's liquidity deteriorates as a result of additional 
dividends or acquisitions and a reversal of revenue trends, causing cash 
balances to decline, discretionary cash flow to turn negative, leverage to 
climb higher, and Local TV's access to its revolving credit facility to become 
limited.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 
Credits, May 13, 2008

Ratings List

Downgraded
                                        To                 From
Local TV LLC
Local TV Finance LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        B+/Stable/--

Local TV Finance LLC
 Senior Secured                         B+                 BB
   Recovery Rating                      2                  1
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+               B
   Recovery Rating                      6                  5
 



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
