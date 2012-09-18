FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Tower Group, subsidiaries 'BBpi'
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 4:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Tower Group, subsidiaries 'BBpi'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 18 - Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBpi' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings to Tower Insurance Co. Of 
New York and CastlePoint National Insurance Co. At the same time, we assigned 
our 'BBpi' financial strength rating to Castlepoint Insurance Co.

Rationale
The ratings reflect the companies' good capitalization and historically good 
operating performance. The group has a sound investment strategy as well, and 
invests assets primarily in high-grade bonds and short-term investments, which 
comprise 85% of the investment portfolio. Offsetting these positive factors 
are the group's geographic concentration, operating volatility, and 
historically heavy reliance on reinsurance.

Through its subsidiaries, Tower Group Inc. offers a range of commercial, 
personal, and specialty property and casualty insurance products and services 
to both business and individual customers. It provides these products on both 
admitted and excess-and-surplus bases. Tower Insurance Co. Of New York, Castle 
Point National Insurance Co. and Castle Point Insurance Co. are the largest 
property/casualty members of the group in terms of net earned premium, 
contributing 37%, 18%, and 16%, respectively, of net earned premium in 2011.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
New Rating
 Tower Insurance Co. Of New York (Unsolicited Ratings)
 CastlePoint National Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
  Counterparty Credit Rating
   Local Currency                        BBpi
  Financial Strength Rating
   Local Currency                        BBpi

 CastlePoint Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
  Financial Strength Rating
   Local Currency                        BBpi



This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based 
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the 
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from 
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit 
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, 
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
