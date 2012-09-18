TEXT-Fitch affirms Colston 2 following restructuring

Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Colston No.2 Plc's (Colston 2) class A notes, as follows: Class A3 (ISIN XS0367716585): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable The affirmation follows the transaction's restructuring. The transaction is a securitisation of mortgage loans originated by the Governor and Company of Bank of Ireland (Bank of Ireland; 'BBB'/Negative/'F2') under its two mortgage brands, Bristol & West and Bank of Ireland Home Mortgages Limited. The restructuring was driven by Bank of Ireland's decision to repurchase a portion of the mortgage assets from Colston 2. A total amount of GBP282.4m of loans have been repurchased, which has led to the redemption of GBP257.0m of the class A3 notes, in accordance with the 91% advance rate at deal inception. Although the restructuring has resulted in a marginal deterioration in the credit quality of the pool, the agency considers the 21.2% of credit enhancement (assisted by an unchanged reserve fund amount) sufficient to affirm the 'AAAsf' rating of the class A3 notes. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings, in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, were investor reports and loan tapes. Applicable criteria, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 9 August 2012, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated 6 June 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions