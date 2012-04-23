FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts GFI Group to 'BB+'
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 8:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts GFI Group to 'BB+'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview	
     -- GFI Group Inc.'s  lower GAAP profits and weaker debt service
coverage trends are likely to persist and remain inconsistent with
investment-grade ratings, in our opinion.	
     -- As a result, we lowered our issuer credit and senior unsecured ratings 	
on GFI to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'.	
     -- The outlook on the issuer credit rating is negative.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects our view that GFI will have difficulties 	
improving its credit measures in competitive and slow trading conditions. 	
	
Rating Action	
On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issuer 	
credit and senior unsecured ratings on GFI Group Inc. to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. 	
The outlook on the issuer credit rating is negative. At the same time, 	
Standard & Poor's removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed 	
with negative implications on Jan. 27, 2012.	
	
Rationale	
Standard & Poor's ratings on GFI reflect the company's position as a small 	
firm in the intensely competitive, low-margin, and relatively narrow 	
institutional agency brokerage business. The company relies on 	
market-dependent trading volumes to generate revenues. 	
	
The rating actions reflect our view of GFI's generally accepted accounting 	
principles (GAAP) profits and voice brokerage revenues, which are under 	
pressure due to factors such as lower industry-wide trading volumes. Trading 	
volumes have declined primarily due to the volatile and unpredictable capital 	
markets--most notably since the beginning of the European credit crisis last 	
summer. This situation has resulted in reduced investor risk appetite and 	
reduced trading at large market-making investment banks.  	
	
Looking forward, new regulation such as the Volcker Rule could increase the 	
potential for revenue growth if market-making activities are disintermediated 	
from larger brokers to smaller agency brokers, including GFI. However, 	
increased revenues won't necessarily lead to better credit protection measures 	
unless profits improve. 	
	
GFI's credit measures were weak as of Dec. 31, 2011, with GAAP EBITDA (not 	
adjusted for noncash compensation expenses) margins at a modest 6.4%, interest 	
coverage at 3.1x (pro forma for the senior notes' issuance), and debt to 	
EBITDA at 3.9x. In fourth-quarter 2011, GFI took a $19.7 million restructuring 	
charge, which hurt the annual results. Nevertheless, we believe that the 	
company could incur further charges in coming years as it continues to 	
restructure in rapidly changing business and regulatory conditions. 	
Consequently, we view these charges as recurring and not as one-time items. In 	
addition, we don't make adjustments to EBITDA for noncash compensation 	
expenses, consistent with our belief that stock buybacks will match noncash 	
compensation expense over time, and as allowed by bank covenants. 	
	
While GFI's total revenues were up in 2011 and relatively flat compared with 	
2008, the brokerage revenues for 2011 remained at 17.4% below the level of 	
2008. The firm's revenue growth in 2011 largely resulted from its acquisition 	
of The Kyte Group Ltd. GFI's revenue trends indicate that it is finding 	
business despite the industry's low trading volume. However, the company's low 	
margins suggest tougher competition for this business. Also, even though the 	
Kyte acquisition has increased revenue, we believe GFI's risk has increased 	
because Kyte's core clearing house business is a higher-risk business than the 	
agency brokerage business.	
	
We believe GFI's low margins primarily reflect its high compensation expenses. 	
Compensation and benefits expenses represented 61.8% of the company's revenues 	
in 2011. The firm could improve its compensation ratios by increasing 	
productivity, lowering broker payouts, and increased higher-margin electronic 	
trading.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our view that GFI will have difficulties 	
improving its credit measures in competitive and volatile trading conditions. 	
We could lower the ratings if GFI fails to improve its credit measures over 	
the next 12 months. We expect the firm's EBITDA margins to approach 12%, its 	
EBITDA to interest to then improve to 5.0x, and its debt to EBITDA to decrease 	
to about 2.0x. We could revise the outlook to stable if GFI meets our credit 	
measure expectations and if business conditions stabilize.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Rating Securities Companies, June 9, 2004	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
GFI Group Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB+/Negative/--    BBB-/Watch Neg/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+                BBB-/Watch Neg

