TEXT-S&P cuts GFI Group to 'BB+'

Overview -- GFI Group Inc.'s lower GAAP profits and weaker debt service coverage trends are likely to persist and remain inconsistent with investment-grade ratings, in our opinion. -- As a result, we lowered our issuer credit and senior unsecured ratings on GFI to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. -- The outlook on the issuer credit rating is negative. -- The negative outlook reflects our view that GFI will have difficulties improving its credit measures in competitive and slow trading conditions. Rating Action On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issuer credit and senior unsecured ratings on GFI Group Inc. to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The outlook on the issuer credit rating is negative. At the same time, Standard & Poor's removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Jan. 27, 2012. Rationale Standard & Poor's ratings on GFI reflect the company's position as a small firm in the intensely competitive, low-margin, and relatively narrow institutional agency brokerage business. The company relies on market-dependent trading volumes to generate revenues. The rating actions reflect our view of GFI's generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profits and voice brokerage revenues, which are under pressure due to factors such as lower industry-wide trading volumes. Trading volumes have declined primarily due to the volatile and unpredictable capital markets--most notably since the beginning of the European credit crisis last summer. This situation has resulted in reduced investor risk appetite and reduced trading at large market-making investment banks. Looking forward, new regulation such as the Volcker Rule could increase the potential for revenue growth if market-making activities are disintermediated from larger brokers to smaller agency brokers, including GFI. However, increased revenues won't necessarily lead to better credit protection measures unless profits improve. GFI's credit measures were weak as of Dec. 31, 2011, with GAAP EBITDA (not adjusted for noncash compensation expenses) margins at a modest 6.4%, interest coverage at 3.1x (pro forma for the senior notes' issuance), and debt to EBITDA at 3.9x. In fourth-quarter 2011, GFI took a $19.7 million restructuring charge, which hurt the annual results. Nevertheless, we believe that the company could incur further charges in coming years as it continues to restructure in rapidly changing business and regulatory conditions. Consequently, we view these charges as recurring and not as one-time items. In addition, we don't make adjustments to EBITDA for noncash compensation expenses, consistent with our belief that stock buybacks will match noncash compensation expense over time, and as allowed by bank covenants. While GFI's total revenues were up in 2011 and relatively flat compared with 2008, the brokerage revenues for 2011 remained at 17.4% below the level of 2008. The firm's revenue growth in 2011 largely resulted from its acquisition of The Kyte Group Ltd. GFI's revenue trends indicate that it is finding business despite the industry's low trading volume. However, the company's low margins suggest tougher competition for this business. Also, even though the Kyte acquisition has increased revenue, we believe GFI's risk has increased because Kyte's core clearing house business is a higher-risk business than the agency brokerage business. We believe GFI's low margins primarily reflect its high compensation expenses. Compensation and benefits expenses represented 61.8% of the company's revenues in 2011. The firm could improve its compensation ratios by increasing productivity, lowering broker payouts, and increased higher-margin electronic trading. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that GFI will have difficulties improving its credit measures in competitive and volatile trading conditions. We could lower the ratings if GFI fails to improve its credit measures over the next 12 months. We expect the firm's EBITDA margins to approach 12%, its EBITDA to interest to then improve to 5.0x, and its debt to EBITDA to decrease to about 2.0x. We could revise the outlook to stable if GFI meets our credit measure expectations and if business conditions stabilize. Related Criteria And Research Rating Securities Companies, June 9, 2004 Ratings List Downgraded; Outlook Action To From GFI Group Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Negative/-- BBB-/Watch Neg/-- Senior Unsecured BB+ BBB-/Watch Neg