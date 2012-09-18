FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Bank of Aland's Finnish covered bond program
#Market News
September 18, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Bank of Aland's Finnish covered bond program

Reuters Staff

21 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We are assigning a 'AA' long-term rating, with a stable outlook, to 
Finland-based Bank of Aland's three issuances of covered bonds under its EUR1 
billion covered bond program.
     -- The portfolio backing the bonds consists of first-lien loans secured 
on mainly residential and multifamily properties in Finland. 
     -- We have assigned the rating based on our criteria for rating covered 
bonds. However, the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria 
are under review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program 
may be affected as a result of this review.
 
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned a 'AA' long-term credit rating to Finland-based Bank of Aland 
PLC's EUR1 billion covered bond program. The rating applies to the
three series of Finnish legislation-enabled covered bonds
("Kiinteistovakuudellinen joukkovelkakirjalaina") currently issued under the
program. The outlook is stable (see list below). 

Standard & Poor's ratings address timely payment of interest and ultimate 
payment of principal on or before legal final maturity of the bonds.

Bank of Aland (Aalandsbanken) is a relatively small bank that has a strong 
presence in the Finnish region of the Aaland Islands. The bank's operations 
are concentrated in the Aaland Islands and its branch network in Southern and 
Western Finland. The bank focuses on private banking to high-net-worth 
clients, complemented by recently acquired operations in Sweden. 

Aalandsbanken's covered bond program is set up under the recently updated 
Finnish covered bond law, which allows commercial banks to issue covered 
bonds. On Sept. 5, 2012, Aalandsbanken issued the first three euro-denominated 
series under the new program on Sept. 5, 2012. The issuer intends to issue 
further covered bonds while managing the potential ALMM and liquidity risk of 
the program. 

The covered bond program is a funding tool for Aalandsbanken's assets, 
liabilities, and liquidity management. It will complement the bank's 
traditional focus on deposit funding. The covered bonds are senior secured 
debt issued by Aalandsbanken. The cover pool reflects the general quality of 
the bank's mortgage loan book and the covered bond rating is linked to the 
issuer's creditworthiness through our asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) criteria 
(see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability 
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).

The rating assigned to these issuances reflects our level of comfort in the 
Finnish legal framework for the issuance of covered bonds, as well as the 
credit quality of the underlying assets and their cash flows. 

COVER POOL AS OF SEPT. 5, 2012

All the assets in the cover pool on the set-up date were Finnish private 
residential mortgage loans totaling EUR533,139,804 and substitute collateral 
totaling EUR120.000.000. The typically amortizing mortgage loans have a maximum 
maturity of 30 years and are denominated in euro. Each mortgage was originated 
within the Aalandsbanken branch network, according to the bank's general 
origination criteria. 

We expect future origination to be carried out according to the issuer's 
current origination standards and do not expect the cover pool to change 
materially in terms of credit quality, should new loans be added to the cover 
pool.

The bank's stated strategic focus on high-net-worth customers means that the 
loan sizes have a "barbell" distribution--i.e., a relatively high proportion 
of the loans are above-average in size. 

Table 1
Loan Size Distribution (%)
EUR0-EUR100,000         25.67
EUR100,000-EUR200,000   32.64
EUR200,000-EUR300,000   15.14
EUR300,000-EUR400,000    7.62
EUR400,000-EUR500,000    3.97
EUR500,000-EUR600,000    1.33
EUR600,000-EUR700,000    1.96
>EUR700,000           11.41

As of Sept. 5, 2012, the issuer has only included loans with variable-rate 
interest rates in the cover pool, referring to the three-, six- or 12-month 
euro interbank offered rates (EURIBOR) and loans that reference to its own 
standard variable rate (SVR). 

Table 2
Loan Interest Types (%)

Standard variable rate (SVR)          22.60
12-month EURIBOR                      29.68
Three-month EURIBOR                   40.28
Six-month EURIBOR                      5.29
Government index                       2.15

For the final cover pool composition, loans from the issuer's geographical 
heartland of the Aaland Islands, comprise 14.53%. A relatively small 
proportion, 3.8%, of the total cover pool, comprises mortgages on summer 
houses. We have not applied an additional penalty for the geographical 
concentration above our normal applied penalty (see Appendix) because the 
Aaland Islands are relatively wealthy and the region's economic performance 
has been stable. Should the concentration further increase, we may consider 
applying an additional stress to the analysis for the concentration risk.

Table 3
Geographical Distribution (%)

South Finland          55.99
Western Finland        29.06
Aaland                 14.53
East Finland            0.12
Lapland                 0.28
Oulu                    0.12

Property valuation in Finland is based on market values. The Finish covered 
bond framework establishes different limits on loan-to-value (LTV) levels for 
residential and commercial mortgage loans. Under the framework, 70% of the 
value of a residential property and 60% of the value of a commercial property 
is eligible. If a loan exceeds these limits, the part of the loan up to 
60%/70% LTV remains eligible for the cover pool. In effect, the issuer applies 
a haircut to the valuation of the securities for ineligible loan parts, i.e., 
should 5% of a loan be ineligible for covered bond funding according to the 
Finnish law, 5% of the valuation for this loan is subtracted. 

Table 4
Loan-To-Value Distribution (%)

0%-10%        0.85
10%-20%       2.85
20%-30%       4.65
30%-40%       7.58
40%-50%      12.92
50%-60%      20.12
60%-70%      42.44
70%-80%       8.61

CASH FLOWS

We have reviewed the asset and cash flow information provided as of Sept. 5, 
2012, to determine that under our criteria the program is assessed as 
"category 2" and the current ALMM measure is "low." The first measure 
indicates our view of the ability to obtain third-party liquidity or sell 
assets to fund any mismatch after the issuing bank fails, while the second 
indicates the scale and urgency of any asset-liability mismatches in the 
program. As we consider the cover pool to be representative for Finish covered 
bonds, we have classified Aalandsbanken program as category 2. According to 
our covered bond criteria, the combination of both factors potentially allows 
for a six-notch uplift above the issuer credit rating (see "Revised 
Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In 
Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).

We have based the rating on the program's current issuance profile and use of 
hard bullet repayment structures, i.e., the principal will be paid on the 
expected maturity dates. All further issued bonds are expected to be 
small-sized issuances with variable interest rates, mostly denominated in euro.

Comparing our assessment of the target credit enhancement with the available 
credit enhancement, we anticipate that the cover pool will be able to fully 
support the potential rating uplift for our 'AA' rating on these 
legislation-enabled mortgage covered bonds. 

The stable outlook reflects our view of the creditworthiness of the issuer. We 
also consider that Aalandsbanken has the ability and willingness to manage the 
covered bonds in conditions commensurate with the rating that we have assigned.

Should the creditworthiness of the bank or the ALMM categorization change, it 
would have a direct effect on the rating on Aalandsbanken's covered bonds 
program. 

Table 5
Aalandsbanken's Key Characteristics (As Of Sept. 5, 2012)

Classification of ALMM mismatch               Low
Program categorization                          2
Maximum potential rating                       AA
Current available credit enhancement (%)   117.71 
Target credit enhancement commensurate 
with the highest credit rating (%)          59.08 

Note that we calculate the current credit enhancement as (assets - 
liabilities)/liabilities. 
 Including liquid assets registered in the cover pool.

LEGAL BACKGROUND

The assets registered in the cover pool must mainly be mortgage credits. At 
least 90% of the book value of the mortgage credits must be housing loans or, 
temporarily, supplementary collateral. The remainder can be mortgage credits 
for nonresidential mortgage assets. Up to 20% of all collateral in the cover 
pool may temporarily consist of supplementary collateral, such as short-term 
deposits or cash.

The issuer carries out the monitoring of the cover pool and reports to the 
Finnish Financial Services Authority (FSA) each month. The FSA has the legal 
power to take appropriate measures and may ultimately revoke the banking 
license of the bank in question. 

If the issuer becomes insolvent, the covered bondholders will have recourse to 
a separate, ringfenced cover pool, and any substitute assets registered in the 
cover pool. Furthermore, an assigned administrator will administer the cover 
pool, and if required, the Finnish covered bond law enables the pool 
administrator and the bankruptcy trustee to take up loans on behalf of the 
cover pool to create further liquidity. Further, we understand that an 
administrator will also be required to maintain a pool of liquid assets that 
meets the requirements listed in the program documentation.

If the issuer becomes insolvent, the insolvency administrator must direct all 
cash flows attributable to cover pool assets to benefit the cover pool. The 
administrator must open a new bank account as soon as possible. If cash is 
available in the insolvency estate, that cash belongs to the cover pool. 
However, should no cash be available, the administrator would place a general 
claim on the cover pool, and cash may be lost.

COUNTERPARTY RISK ANALYSIS

Our counterparty criteria introduced minimum requirements for counterparties 
supporting securities of a certain rating level. The current assessment of the 
creditworthiness of the bank acting as an account bank is, however, not 
sufficient to support the highest rating achievable according to our ALMM 
criteria. 

To mitigate the potential transaction account risk and achieve the highest 
rating achievable under our ALMM criteria, the issuer has "registered" liquid 
assets worth a maximum of the larger of EUR120 million or 10% of the cover pool 
asset balance. Should prepayment increase above 5% on a quarterly basis and 
15% on a yearly basis, all collected prepayments are channeled into the liquid 
assets holdings and registered to the benefit of the covered bond holders. The 
same happens if the amount increases above the minimum of EUR120 million. 

Under normal circumstances, the Finnish covered bond law allows for a maximum 
of 20% of cover pool asset to be in the form of liquid assets or cash. Given 
that the issuer has currently invested 18.37% in liquid assets, we assume that 
under normal circumstances a maximum of 1.63% of cash could be lost were a 
counterparty to default. Additionally, due to our quarterly surveillance 
cycle, the issuer may have accumulated one quarter's worth of collections on 
their bank account. 

We size for these amounts at risk taking into consideration the liquid assets 
(currently 18.37% of the cover pool). Further, we size for the loss of a 
further month of collections caused by a potential borrower notification risk. 
Finally, we expect the liquid assets included in the cover pool to be adequate 
in size and quality to cover six months of covered bond maturities any time 
over the life of the transaction. 

For us to give full benefit to such liquid assets, they must be "eligible 
investments" under our criteria for such investments (see "Global Investment 
Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction Accounts," published on May 
31, 2012, or for other longer-dated securities, see "Request For Comment: 
Methodology And Assumptions For Market Value Securities," published on Aug. 
31, 2010). If required, we may apply a haircut to reflect the stressed market 
value of such securities. Although Finnish covered bonds are also eligible to 
be pledged with the national central bank for repurchase agreement 
transactions, we rely on the availability and quality of liquid assets to 
cover the liquidity risk. To ease liquidity requirements, the issuer currently 
plans to mainly issue smaller-sized issuances; it does not intend to issue 
bonds sized above EUR150 million. We expect the issuer to increase the amount of
liquid assets to match the size of such issuances.

Due to the transaction account risk being mitigated by the inclusion of a 
liquid asset facility, we intend to conduct close surveillance on the 
liquidity holdings of the cover pool.


TRANSACTION SUMMARY AND PORTFOLIO CHARACTERISTICS

Table 6
Key Portfolio Characteristics (As Of Sept. 5, 2012)

Total principal balance (EUR)       533,139,804
Liquid asset balance (EUR)          120,000,000
Bonds outstanding (EUR)             300,000,000
Total number of loans                     4,803
Largest loan value (EUR)              4,969,189
Average loan (EUR)                      111,001

Weighted-average                          60.85 
LTV ratio (whole pool) (%) 

Level of arrears (whole pool) (%)          1.50

Arrears above 90 days are normally continuous removed from the cover pool by 
the issuer. 

Weighted-average                           28.9
seasoning (whole pool) (months)

>18 months                                 62.9
>60 months                                14.98

Proportion of letting loans (%)             8.4
Proportion of IOF loans (%)               19.65
Loans to staff (%)                          0.0
Proportion of loans to self employed (%)   0.65
Top 20 loans as % of pool                   7.7

Current liquid assets included in the cover pool:
Finnish government (AAA/Stable) (%)        62.5
Belgian Government (AA/Stable)             33.3
Other 'AAA' rated entity                    4.2

 Based on Standard & Poor's adjusted calculation.
LTV--Loan-to-value.
IOF--Interest-only feature.
 
Our credit analysis accounts for these characteristics. In particular, we 
assess individual borrower and loan characteristics, including:
     -- The size of the weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) ratio, 
which we essentially base on the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of the underlying 
borrowers; and 
     -- The size of the weighted-average loss severity (WALS) ratio, which we 
derive from the LTV ratio and the expected market value decline of the 
property. 

The product of the WAFF and WALS is the net loss that we assume may affect the 
portfolio in a 'AAA' scenario. At a 'AAA' rating level, the closing WAFF and 
WALS results, as of Sept. 9, 2012, were:

WAFF      20.12%
WALS       9.66%

Assumed net credit loss
(WAFF x WALS)    1.94%

Aalandsbanken continues to originate loans into the cover pool but as the bank 
is currently the largest retail bank on the Aaland Islands, we expect many of 
the new loans to be originated on the Finnish mainland. That said, although we 
expect the percentage of mortgage loans on Aaland to decrease, we consider the 
cover pool to be an established cover pool and do not expect the issuer to 
materially change the current credit composition of the cover pool.

APPENDIX

BASE ASSUMPTIONS FOR THE CREDIT ANALYSIS OF FINNISH MORTGAGE LOANS: RESIDENTIAL

Table 7
Base Weighted-Average Foreclosure Frequency (%)
AAA               12

Table 8
Adjustments To The Weighted-Average Foreclosure Frequency 

80% LTV:        Base foreclosure frequency multiplied by 1
80-90% LTV:     Base foreclosure frequency multiplied by 1.5
90-95% LTV:     Base foreclosure frequency multiplied by 2
95-100% LTV:    Base foreclosure frequency multiplied by 3
Above 100% LTV: Base foreclosure frequency multiplied by 4

Seasoning
Between 10% and 25% reduction to base, no adjustment applied to loans in 
arrears.

Buy-to-let loans:                     Base multiplied by 1.8

IOF loans:
5-10 year maturity:                   Base multiplied by 3
10-20 year maturity:                  Base multiplied by 1.5

Jumbo loans: (>EUR300,000 for southern Finland and >EUR200,000 for the rest of
the 
country):                 1% to 20% of base. 
(Increases as loan size increases and caps when loan size reaches EUR1.5 
million).

Geographic concentration
A 1% addition to the adjusted base foreclosure frequency of all loans in the 
region is applied if the following concentration limits are exceeded:

Southern Finland:                   50% of cover pool balance
Eastern Finland:                    10% of cover pool balance
Western Finland:                    35% of cover pool balance
Oulu (A):                           6% of cover pool balance
Oulu (B):                           3% of cover pool balance
Lapland:                            3% of cover pool balance
Aaland:                             1% of cover pool balance

Arrears
Case-by-case consideration depending on arrears management and performance 
data: All loans more than 30 days in arrears receive a 75% foreclosure 
frequency.

Bankruptcy
Case-by-case consideration: Up to 100% foreclosure frequency. 

WAFF--Weighted-average foreclosure frequency.
LTV--Loan-to-value.

Table 9
Base Market Value Decline (%)
AAA                   40

Table 10
Adjustment To Valuation
Valuation haircut: A haircut may be applied to calculation of WALS, should 
valuation information be as of a period of high price volatility.  
WALS--Weighted-average loss severity.

Table 11
Adjustment To Loss Severity
Jumbo properties (>EUR375,000 in the south of EUR250,000 in rest of the country 
will have their market value declines scaled up by (1+ scaling factor) where 
the scaling factor increases exponentially and caps at 20% when the loan size 
reaches approximately EUR1.5 million.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have assigned the ratings on these covered bonds based on our 
criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions 
For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on 
Dec. 16, 2009). As part of our cash flow analysis, we used Standard & Poor's 
Covered Bond Monitor cash flow tool to calculate the target credit enhancement 
for the covered bonds. However, the assumptions and methodologies used in this 
cash flow analysis are under review (see "Request For Comment: Investment 
Criteria Methodology," published on Dec. 8, 2011). 

This review may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result, our 
future assumptions and methodologies used in the credit analysis and our 
Covered Bond Monitor model may differ from our current criteria. The criteria 
change may affect the ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this 
program. Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating covered bonds, 
we will continue to rate and surveil these covered bonds using our existing 
criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 

     -- Finland-Based Bank of Aland PLC Rated 'BBB/A-3'; Outlook Stable, Aug 
10, 2012
     -- Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26, 
2012 
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 
     -- Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And 
Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction 
Accounts, May 31, 2012 
     -- Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds: Revised 
Methodology And Assumptions For Target Asset Spreads, April 24, 2012 
     -- Request For Comment: Investment Criteria Methodology, Dec. 8, 2011
     -- Request For Comment: Methodology For Assessing Operational Risk In 
Structured Finance Transactions, Oct. 4, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Request for Comment: Methodology And Assumptions For Market Value 
Securities, Aug. 31, 2010 
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 
     -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability 
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009
     -- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009
     -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 
2008
     -- Covered Bond Monitor: Technical Note, Feb. 14, 2006


RATINGS LIST

Program/Rating
Country: Covered bond type

RATING AND OUTLOOK ASSIGNED 
 
Bank of Aland PLC - Aalandsbanken Adp
Long-term: AA/Stable

Finland: Kiinteistovakuudellinen joukkovelkakirjalaina (Legislation-Enabled 
Covered Bonds)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
