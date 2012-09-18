FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms EMEA retail, leisure, consumer products ratings
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms EMEA retail, leisure, consumer products ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms EMEA RLCP RatingsSept 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 58 EMEA Retail, Leisure 
and Consumer Products company ratings.  A full list of rating actions is 
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. 

The linked worksheet  provides: 

-- A full list of ratings affirmed

-- A hyperlink to each issuer's rating summary page at www.fitchratings.com

-- Primary analyst and secondary analyst contact information

Additional information is available at www.fitchrating.com. 

Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, are 
available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and

