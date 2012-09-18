FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: solid liquidity supports for-profit hospitals
September 18, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: solid liquidity supports for-profit hospitals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Hospitals Credit Diagnosis: Operating Trends 
Remain Weak but Solid Liquidity Supports Credit ProfilesSept 18 - After a slight rebound in the first quarter of 
2012, patient volumes in the for-profit hospital sector were weaker in the 
second, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings. Same-hospital admissions 
were down 2.7% on average, while adjusted admissions were basically flat at 
0.5%. Despite weak volume growth, most companies in the Fitch-rated group posted
positive growth in same-hospital net revenues, with average topline growth of 
3.7%. 

Fitch expects weak organic operating trends to persist in the second half of 
2012. High unemployment rates are contributing to tepid volume growth and mix 
shift toward less profitable Medicaid and uninsured patient volumes. The outlook
for payment rates is likewise constrained by Medicare reimbursement reforms 
required by the Affordable Care Act, cuts in Medicaid payments by state 
governments, and the possibility for a 2% reduction in Medicare payments through
sequestration starting in January 2013. 

Despite a persistently weak organic operating trend, Fitch does not expect to 
downgrade ratings in the sector during the second half of 2012. Companies in the
Fitch-rated group have adequate headroom in financial and credit metrics 
relative to current ratings, with credit profiles supported through adequate 
liquidity, manageable debt maturities, and growth contributed through recent 
acquisitions.

Debt leverage as measured by total debt-to-EBITDA trended downward slightly for 
most companies during the first half of 2012 due to the annualization of 
recently acquired EBITDA. Growth in EBITDA in the sector is being supported by 
acquired hospitals, despite a drag on margins as the result of the integration 
of acquisitions. This debt leverage reduction is likely transient, however. 
Companies are not likely to prioritize use of cash for debt paydown, and Fitch 
believes that management teams are comfortable at current debt levels.

Fitch thinks that the industry's level of cash generation could be pressured by 
higher capital expenditures and lower profitability in the second half of 2012. 
Higher levels of capital expenditures are driven by several factors, including 
capital commitments related to recent hospital acquisitions and maintenance 
deferred to conserve cash during the economic recession.

The full report, 'Hospitals' Credit Diagnosis,' is available at 
'www.fitchratings.com'. 

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
