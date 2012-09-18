TEXT-Fitch: solid liquidity supports for-profit hospitals

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Hospitals Credit Diagnosis: Operating Trends Remain Weak but Solid Liquidity Supports Credit ProfilesSept 18 - After a slight rebound in the first quarter of 2012, patient volumes in the for-profit hospital sector were weaker in the second, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings. Same-hospital admissions were down 2.7% on average, while adjusted admissions were basically flat at 0.5%. Despite weak volume growth, most companies in the Fitch-rated group posted positive growth in same-hospital net revenues, with average topline growth of 3.7%. Fitch expects weak organic operating trends to persist in the second half of 2012. High unemployment rates are contributing to tepid volume growth and mix shift toward less profitable Medicaid and uninsured patient volumes. The outlook for payment rates is likewise constrained by Medicare reimbursement reforms required by the Affordable Care Act, cuts in Medicaid payments by state governments, and the possibility for a 2% reduction in Medicare payments through sequestration starting in January 2013. Despite a persistently weak organic operating trend, Fitch does not expect to downgrade ratings in the sector during the second half of 2012. Companies in the Fitch-rated group have adequate headroom in financial and credit metrics relative to current ratings, with credit profiles supported through adequate liquidity, manageable debt maturities, and growth contributed through recent acquisitions. Debt leverage as measured by total debt-to-EBITDA trended downward slightly for most companies during the first half of 2012 due to the annualization of recently acquired EBITDA. Growth in EBITDA in the sector is being supported by acquired hospitals, despite a drag on margins as the result of the integration of acquisitions. This debt leverage reduction is likely transient, however. Companies are not likely to prioritize use of cash for debt paydown, and Fitch believes that management teams are comfortable at current debt levels. Fitch thinks that the industry's level of cash generation could be pressured by higher capital expenditures and lower profitability in the second half of 2012. Higher levels of capital expenditures are driven by several factors, including capital commitments related to recent hospital acquisitions and maintenance deferred to conserve cash during the economic recession. The full report, 'Hospitals' Credit Diagnosis,' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and